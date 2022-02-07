What Is Bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy is a legal process that lets individuals or businesses overburdened with debt eliminate debts and start fresh or, in some cases, work out deals with creditors to pay debts off manageably. It also gives creditors a way to recoup debts they may otherwise have to write off.

Bankruptcy Basics

The U.S. Bankruptcy Code governs all bankruptcy filings. All cases are filed and heard in special federal courts. Ninety of these bankruptcy courts operate across the United States. While local procedural differences may exist, federal and not state or local law directs what happens in bankruptcy.

A federal bankruptcy judge oversees the court and makes important decisions, like which debts can be eliminated. However, a court-appointed trustee does the heavy lifting, which mostly occurs away from the courthouse. A debtor may never meet the judge or even appear in court.

Details depend on the type of bankruptcy, but in broad outline, the process involves:

Filing a bankruptcy petition Meeting with the trustee and perhaps creditors Either having debts settled by selling off the debtor’s assets, a job the trustee handles, or working out a new repayment deal with creditors

An important point is that as soon as a debt is approved to be discharged, creditors must stop trying to collect it. This means no more phone calls, letters or lawsuits. Still, it’s often a difficult event for most filers, as a bankruptcy filing impacts credit scores and can be a lot of work.

History of Bankruptcy

The history of bankruptcy law in the United States is long and has gone through several iterations and repeals since its introduction in the early 1800s. It wasn’t until 1898 that Congress passed the first enduring federal bankruptcy law, the Bankruptcy Act of 1898. The law has been amended and replaced, but at no time since has the federal government lacked a bankruptcy law, as it did at times before its passage. The Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1978, known as the Bankruptcy Code, replaced the amended Bankruptcy Act of 1898 and is the current law that governs bankruptcy cases.

Today, after many refinements of that original law, bankruptcy has become a standard feature of personal and business finance. Notably, bankruptcy filings have been declining in recent years.

Overall, bankruptcy filings have fallen sharply since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to statistics released by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, personal and business bankruptcy filings fell 29.1% for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Filings decreased by 29.7% from 2019 to the end of 2020.

Types of Bankruptcy

Six types of bankruptcy exist, though some are used more often than others. Each is named after the bankruptcy code chapter that describes how they work. A person or organization seeking bankruptcy can, within limits, choose the type of bankruptcy they want to file.

Here are the three most common types of bankruptcy.

Chapter 7: Liquidation

Chapter 7 is one of the most common ways individuals get relief from debts through bankruptcy. In some cases, businesses may choose to file Chapter 7. As part of a Chapter 7 filing, the debtor turns over his or her assets to a bankruptcy trustee. The trustee sells the assets and makes distributions to creditors from the proceeds. Whether creditors get all, part or none of the money owed them, a Chapter 7 filing ends their claims against the debtor, except for some debts that can’t be erased this way. Only people who lack the means to repay their debts can use Chapter 7.

Chapter 13: Individual Debt Adjustment

An individual debtor filing under Chapter 13 doesn’t have to liquidate assets. Instead, creditors and debtors work out a plan to repay the debts. The plan doesn’t erase debts, but it allows debtors to pay the debt back over time, typically three to five years. Debtors who have enough income to pay all or part of their debts must use Chapter 13 instead of Chapter 7.

Chapter 11: Business Reorganization

Chapter 11 is mainly for businesses that need to work out new repayment plans with their creditors. It’s for companies that expect to continue operating after bankruptcy reorganization. The court approves or disapproves of the plan of reorganization, although creditors get to evaluate the plan. Companies that don’t plan to continue operating may go through liquidation bankruptcy.

Debts That Can’t Be Forgiven

Bankruptcy can’t eliminate every type of debt. The specifics vary by chapter, but here are some common types of debt that may not be wiped out through bankruptcy:

Alimony

Child support

Debts not listed by the debtor

Student loans (government-funded or guaranteed educational loans)

Most tax liens

Any debt arising from personal injury or death as a result of driving while intoxicated also will survive bankruptcy. So will fines and financial restitution imposed after a criminal conviction.

These aren’t hard and fast categories. For instance, student loans may be discharged in bankruptcy if the debtor can show repayment would cause an undue hardship.

Do You Need a Bankruptcy Attorney?

Shepherding a case through the bankruptcy courts is a complicated process and calls for great attention to detail. While it’s possible to file for bankruptcy without legal assistance, especially in uncomplicated Chapter 7 liquidation proceedings, it could be wise to hire an attorney.

Bear in mind that creditors will certainly be lawyered up. And, while the judge and trustee can generally be relied upon to act impartially, neither will give legal advice.

Consequences of Bankruptcy

The fresh start bankruptcy offers is not a perfectly clean slate. Bankruptcy can have serious and long-lasting financial consequences.

Bankruptcy shows on your credit report for a long time. Chapter 13 filings stick around for seven years; a Chapter 7 ding persists for 10 years.

The presence of a bankruptcy on your report can drastically lower your credit score. In general, you may find it more difficult to get a mortgage, car loan, credit card or personal loan for as much as a decade after declaring bankruptcy.

Getting Credit After Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy’s negative consequences don’t last forever. After bankruptcy, it’s possible to rebuild your credit and regain your former standing as a reliable borrower. Here’s how:

Check your credit report to make sure it doesn’t still show you owe money on any debts discharged by the bankruptcy. Consistently make timely payments on debts you still owe. Don’t use more of your available credit than needed. The lower your balances owed are compared to your credit limits, the better. If you can’t get a new credit card, look at getting a secured card. You’ll have to deposit an amount of cash equal to your credit limit, but making charges and on-time payments will help reestablish your credit. Consider asking a friend or family member to add you as an authorized user on one of their cards. Responsible use and reliable repayment will reestablish your credit. Get a cosigner. If a friend or relative agrees to cosign, you may be able to get a loan and rebuild your credit by keeping up the payments.

Bankruptcy Alternatives

Bankruptcy isn’t necessarily right for every situation. You may be better off using one of several alternatives. They include:

Credit counseling . Nonprofit credit counseling services work with you to manage debt and create a debt repayment plan.

. Nonprofit credit counseling services work with you to manage debt and create a debt repayment plan. Debt consolidation . With debt consolidation, you take out a new, lower interest loan and use it to pay off existing debts.

. With debt consolidation, you take out a new, lower interest loan and use it to pay off existing debts. Debt management . With the help of a credit counseling agency, debt management plans allow you to make a single monthly payment that covers all of your unsecured debts.

. With the help of a credit counseling agency, debt management plans allow you to make a single monthly payment that covers all of your unsecured debts. Debt settlement . Generally only used as a last resort, debt settlement is when you or a company you hire negotiates with creditors to devise a way to repay debts.

. Generally only used as a last resort, debt settlement is when you or a company you hire negotiates with creditors to devise a way to repay debts. Home equity. You may be able to tap into home equity with a second mortgage or home equity line of credit to pay off debts.

Carefully evaluate the pros and cons of these alternatives to see whether bankruptcy is a better option. For instance, using home equity to pay off creditors preserves your credit rating but places your home at risk.

Bankruptcy Terms

The world of bankruptcy has its own jargon. Here are some technical terms likely to show up:

341 meeting . In these get-togethers, also called creditors’ meetings, creditors grill debtors under oath about their financial affairs to find whether and how debtors can repay what they owe.

. In these get-togethers, also called creditors’ meetings, creditors grill debtors under oath about their financial affairs to find whether and how debtors can repay what they owe. Creditors . The banks, credit card companies, retailers, mortgage lenders and other providers of credit that are trying to collect on the debts.

. The banks, credit card companies, retailers, mortgage lenders and other providers of credit that are trying to collect on the debts. Chapter 7 . A type of bankruptcy in which the debtor’s assets get liquidated to pay off creditors and eliminate debts.

. A type of bankruptcy in which the debtor’s assets get liquidated to pay off creditors and eliminate debts. Chapter 11 . A kind of bankruptcy mostly for businesses, as opposed to individuals.

. A kind of bankruptcy mostly for businesses, as opposed to individuals. Chapter 13 . A bankruptcy in which creditors and debtors work out an arrangement to pay off debts.

. A bankruptcy in which creditors and debtors work out an arrangement to pay off debts. Claim . A creditor’s demand for payment from the debtor’s assets.

. A creditor’s demand for payment from the debtor’s assets. Debtor . The person, business or other organization that owes money.

. The person, business or other organization that owes money. Discharge . A court order that says a debtor does not have to repay a debt and the creditor must stop trying to collect it.

. A court order that says a debtor does not have to repay a debt and the creditor must stop trying to collect it. Dischargeable debt . A debt the Bankruptcy Code says can be discharged through bankruptcy. Not all debts are dischargeable.

. A debt the Bankruptcy Code says can be discharged through bankruptcy. Not all debts are dischargeable. Fraudulent transfer . When a debtor transfers an asset to someone else for less than its real value in order to protect it from creditors.

. When a debtor transfers an asset to someone else for less than its real value in order to protect it from creditors. Lien . A creditor’s right to seize and sell property securing a debt that a debtor fails to repay.

. A creditor’s right to seize and sell property securing a debt that a debtor fails to repay. Liquidation . The process of selling a debtor’s property and handing proceeds to creditors to settle claims.

. The process of selling a debtor’s property and handing proceeds to creditors to settle claims. Means test . A way of assessing the personal financial position of someone who has filed for Chapter 7.

. A way of assessing the personal financial position of someone who has filed for Chapter 7. Nondischargeable debt . Debts bankruptcy can’t eliminate, often including home mortgages, student loans, tax liens, child support and alimony.

. Debts bankruptcy can’t eliminate, often including home mortgages, student loans, tax liens, child support and alimony. Priority . A ranking of unsecured claims that decides which will be paid off first.

. A ranking of unsecured claims that decides which will be paid off first. Reaffirmation agreement . A debtor’s voluntary agreement to repay a debt that bankruptcy might otherwise discharge.

. A debtor’s voluntary agreement to repay a debt that bankruptcy might otherwise discharge. Secured debt . A debt with collateral the creditor can seize for nonpayment.

. A debt with collateral the creditor can seize for nonpayment. Trustee . An individual appointed by the court to oversee a bankruptcy case.

. An individual appointed by the court to oversee a bankruptcy case. Unsecured claim. A debt with no collateral.

Bottom Line

Bankruptcy can be a boon to debtors and creditors alike, helping settle accounts in an organized manner that is as fair as possible to all parties. It’s not necessarily easy or quick, but, in some cases, bankruptcy is a workable solution to what could otherwise be an untenable debt problem.

