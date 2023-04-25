When it comes to retirement planning, annuities don’t get the same attention as 401(k) plans. But that may be changing. According to Limra, at the end of 2022, annuity sales were up 22% from the previous year as people sought out ways to mitigate stock market volatility and high interest rates.

However, before investing in annuities, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of how they work and how you can receive income from them when you retire. One of the most important aspects is annuitization: turning an account balance into a stream of income payments.

What Is Annuitization?

If you have an annuity and are approaching your target retirement age, annuitization is a way to convert your investment into regular income payments. By annuitizing your account, you can receive a guaranteed monthly benefit. However, annuitization requires you to give up access to the annuity’s cash value to get those monthly payments.

The amount of the monthly payouts depends on the amount you contributed and your age at annuitization. Generally, it provides payments either for your lifetime or for a specific period, such as 15 years.

Payments through annuitization are guaranteed, regardless of the stock market’s performance or other economic conditions, so annuitization can provide some peace of mind and security. However, annuitization is a one-time event, and the process is not reversible.

How Does Annuitization Work?

If you have an annuity, there are two ways to receive money from the annuity contract: withdrawals and annuitization.

With withdrawals, you can withdraw up to a certain amount each year, and you still have access to the contract’s cash value. However, there may be fees for withdrawals, and the fees can change yearly.

Annuitization works differently. When you annuitize, you receive guaranteed monthly payments. Annuitization can potentially produce higher monthly payments than you’ll get with withdrawals, but the tradeoff is that you sacrifice the account’s cash value.

When Should You Annuitize?

Generally, the older you are when you annuitize, the higher your payments will be. However, some companies do require you to annuitize by a certain age.

Some companies offer extra endorsements or insurance riders that you can add to your annuity that provide additional benefits but affect your payment amounts as well.

For example, you could add a death benefit to your annuity. With a death benefit rider, the annuity contract will make payments to your beneficiaries even after your death.

Annuity riders can be expensive. They can add 1% or more to the annual cost of the annuity.

Pros and Cons of Annuitization

Before annuitizing, carefully consider the pros and cons:

Pros

Guaranteed income payments: Annuitization allows you to receive a guaranteed monthly payment—regardless of market changes—so you have a reliable source of income in retirement, and you don’t have to worry about overspending your nest egg.

Annuitization allows you to receive a guaranteed monthly payment—regardless of market changes—so you have a reliable source of income in retirement, and you don’t have to worry about overspending your nest egg. Lower fees: Compared to withdrawals, annuitization has fewer fees, making it a more cost-effective option. Annuity payout fees can be high, especially if you’re taking out money early or taking out large sums of money.

Compared to withdrawals, annuitization has fewer fees, making it a more cost-effective option. Annuity payout fees can be high, especially if you’re taking out money early or taking out large sums of money. Higher payments: Depending on how long you’re scheduled to receive payments under the terms of your contract, you may receive higher payout amounts than if you opted for withdrawals.

Cons

Lose access to cash value: Annuitization requires you to turn over the premiums you paid into the annuity. It’s an irreversible process, and you cannot access the cash value beyond what you receive in your monthly payments. That downside can be significant. If you have a major emergency expense that you need to pay for, you can’t withdraw from the annuity at will.

Annuitization requires you to turn over the premiums you paid into the annuity. It’s an irreversible process, and you cannot access the cash value beyond what you receive in your monthly payments. That downside can be significant. If you have a major emergency expense that you need to pay for, you can’t withdraw from the annuity at will. Payments end at your time of death: Unless you add riders to your policy—which can be expensive—your annuity will stop making payments upon your death, even if you paid more into the annuity than has been paid out. That drawback is different from other assets and retirement plans that can be left to specific beneficiaries.

Unless you add riders to your policy—which can be expensive—your annuity will stop making payments upon your death, even if you paid more into the annuity than has been paid out. That drawback is different from other assets and retirement plans that can be left to specific beneficiaries. Payment cannot be adjusted: Your payments after annuitization are fixed. If your financial needs change, you cannot adjust the amount. Whether you want to decrease your income to reduce your tax liability or increase your payments to have more flexibility in your budget, the lack of flexibility is a major shortcoming for many people.

Alternatives to Annuitization

Although annuitization can provide a reliable source of income in retirement, it’s not for everyone. Depending on your circumstances, one of the following options may be a better choice:

Annuity Liquidation

With annuity liquidation, also known as a partial surrender, you withdraw a portion of your annuity’s cash value, while the remainder is untouched.

This approach gives you more control and flexibility. However, you may face steep surrender charges, and there may be significant tax consequences in the form of early withdrawal penalties.

Permissible Withdrawals

As mentioned above, permissible withdrawals are another way to receive payments from your annuity.

With lifetime withdrawals, you can take out a set amount of money from the annuity every year. Unlike annuitization, you don’t sacrifice access to the annuity’s cash value, and you can adjust your withdrawal amount as needed.

Lifetime Income Benefit Rider

Typically available on fixed index and variable annuities, a lifetime income benefit rider gives you a steady paycheck for your lifetime.

The amount is guaranteed, so you will continue to receive it even after the annuity’s cash value is depleted. And you can stop and start payments whenever you like, giving you more flexibility than annuitization.

Should You Take Advantage of Annuitization?

If you have an annuity or are thinking about opening one, understanding how they work and how they pay out your benefit are crucial to your retirement planning.

Annuitization can be a powerful tool that gives you a steady, reliable source of income. But it requires you to give up control of your annuity, and you’ll lose access to that lump sum of cash. Alternatives like a partial surrender, permissible withdrawal or adding endorsements to your policy may be a better choice for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.