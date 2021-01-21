What Is An Elevation Certificate For Flood Insurance?

For homeowners who live in a flood zone, flood insurance is a must. In order to get the best price on your policy, you may need to acquire an elevation certificate. This document provides crucial elevation information about your property, such as the home’s location, building characteristics and the elevation of the home’s lowest floor.

What is an Elevation Certificate?

Issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), elevation certificates provide elevation and location data of buildings or other structures regarding areas prone to flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) uses this information as an administrative tool.

The information provided on the elevation certificate is needed to:

Determine the flood insurance rates based on risk

Ensure floodplain management orders

Support requests for Letters of Map Amendment (LOMA) to remove a property from a high-risk flood zone

For communities to be able to buy flood insurance, the NFIP requires them to adopt floodplain management laws that will minimize losses due to floods. An example of a requirement is that the community must identify the lowest-floor elevations of all new buildings and record all of the information obtained.

When You Need a Elevation Certificate

There are several reasons you may need an elevation certificate, including:

Your home is in an area prone to flooding

You made updates to your property that’s in an area prone to flooding

Since elevation certificates provide information about the elevation of a building and its risk of exposure to flood damage, the NFIP and private insurance companies can use this data to calculate a more accurate premium when you apply for flood insurance.

Insurance companies use the elevation certificate to compare your property’s elevation to Base Flood Elevation (BFE), which determines the cost to insure your risk of flooding. The NFIP estimates that BFE has a 1% chance of floodwaters reaching the building. The higher your lowest floor is above the BFE, the lower your flooding risk; therefore, you may receive a lower flood insurance premium.

Once you’ve acquired an elevation certificate, your insurance company can use it to renew your policy, as long as the structure information is up-to-date.

On the other hand, if you have made updates to your property and are in a high-risk flood zone, you may need to obtain a new elevation certificate. For example, if you convert your garage to a new living space or construct an addition, a new elevation certificate will determine the new lowest-floor elevation.

You may also need a new elevation certificate if you allow your flood insurance policy to lapse for 90 to 180 days. At this point, you may not be eligible for a previously discounted rate.

How to Get an Elevation Certificate

Here are ways to obtain an elevation certificate:

Contact your local floodplain manager to determine if an elevation certificate is already on file

Review the deed of your home to see if the elevation certificate is included

Contact the developer or builder of your house to see if they were required to have a copy

When buying a house, ask the sellers if they have a copy of the elevation certificate before closing on the home

If all else fails, you can hire a land surveyor, professional engineer, or certified architect who has the authority to certify the elevation of your property. For a fee, one of these professionals will be able to provide an elevation certificate.

To find a surveyor, first check to see if your state has a professional land surveyors association. For example, if you live in California, you can find a surveyor through the California Land Surveyors Association. If you can’t find a state association, try contacting your state’s NFIP coordinator for guidance.

Elevation Certificate Cost

Although the average cost of an elevation certificate may be a few hundred dollars, it could end up ensuring you’re not overpaying for flood insurance premiums. But there’s no way of knowing how the certificate will financially affect you until you acquire one.

