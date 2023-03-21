College students who plan to buy a place to live or start a business after they graduate should consider using student credit cards to help make those dreams a reality. With student loan debt and historically high mortgage rates stymying the financial dreams of many a Gen Zer, student credit cards offer a secure way for students to start building a healthy credit score.

What Is a Student Credit Card?

Student credit cards are specifically designed for undergraduate, graduate and non-traditional students who have little to no credit. Since most student credit cards do not charge an annual fee, simply using them for emergencies or vacations allows students to build credit while still using debit cards for daily purchases.

In addition to an easy approval process, student credit cards offer benefits that cater to student interests such as sign-up bonuses, cash back on purchases and no foreign transaction fees that come in handy during Study Abroad trips. As students become accustomed to using the credit card and paying their bills on time, they can start to use it for everyday purchases, building credit and earning rewards even more quickly.

Student credit cards generally report your credit history on a monthly basis to the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. These reports determine your credit score, which you can check for free on AnnualCreditReport.com. The higher your score is, the better your chances are of being approved for other lines of credit such as loans and mortgages.

Student credit cards used to be marketed on college campuses and feature university mascots and logos until the CARD Act of 2009 barred such activities because they were seen by consumer watchdogs as predatory. The law also prohibited doubling interest payments based on daily averages and made the practice of sending preapproved credit cards with high credit limits to college students less common.

How Do Student Credit Cards Work?

Student credit cards work just like regular credit cards. The card issuer sets a credit limit, and the user pays what they owe at the end of each billing cycle. Although users are only expected to make the minimum monthly payment, such flexibility brings interest charges where you’ll end up paying significantly more and may even lead to spiraling debt.

Because student borrowers generally have little or no credit history, student credit cards tend to come with lower credit limits and higher interest rates than you might find with a standard card. However, some cards, such as the Discover it® Student Cash Back, are known to offer features that show students some grace while learning how to manage their money.

Most card issuers require applicants to prove they are enrolled at an accredited college or university. Regardless of whether the issuer requires such proof, users can still keep their student credit cards even if they drop out or take a break from college. Many issuers will upgrade students to a regular credit card with a higher limit once they graduate. Either way, keeping a student credit card open even after you start using regular credit cards is a good idea because it can help improve your credit score through increasing your credit utilization ratio and adding to your history.

Student credit cards cater to the needs of those with no credit who want to achieve the American Dream of financial independence. Given that a major portion of college students are non-traditional students and that the Higher Ed Immigration Portal reports that there are nearly 1 million international students and more than 425,000 undocumented college students, student cards that don’t require a Social Security number are a windfall for many.

How Do Student Credit Cards Compare to Other Cards?

There are many card options on the market that allow you to spend money. Here are a few of the most popular.

Prepaid cards act like gift cards which have a set amount you can spend.

Debit cards take money directly from your checking account as soon as you use it.

A secured credit card requires a security deposit that sets the credit limit for the card.

Unlike these other cards, student credit cards act like regular credit cards.

Should I Get a Student Credit Card?

If you are confident in your ability to manage your money and are ready to start building your credit score, then you should find the student credit card that is best for your budget. As with any financial commitment, you need to ask yourself some candid questions. Can I resist spending more money than I have? Can I meet deadlines to pay my monthly bill? If you can answer “yes” to both questions, then take the plunge into the world of building your credit score.

How Do I Apply for a Student Credit Card?

Research what card best fits your lifestyle. Again, be honest with yourself when you reflect on your financial situation. Do you have a steady income? Will you be able to use the card responsibly? Finding a card that meets your needs and budget while helping you meet your goals to be financially independent is as easy as following these steps:

Conduct a free credit score check of yourself. Research the pros and cons to each student credit card. Gather required documents such as enrollment, income or a co-signer’s income. Submit your application.

Bottom Line

Student credit cards can be the first step to financial freedom for many. You may not be ready to put a down payment on a condo or buy an electric car just yet, but improving your credit score will help you get there. As with any financial commitment, racking up late fees and unpaid bills can wreck a credit score before it’s even begun to grow. Keeping that reality in mind, students who are able to spend wisely and pay their credit card bills in full and on time, will reap dividends not just in the short term but in the years to come.

