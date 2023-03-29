What Is A Retirement Coach?

When your entire life has revolved around work for decades, suddenly not having that purpose and network can be devastating. One in six retirees are considering going back to work. If you don’t want to become one of them, getting professional guidance can help you navigate one of the biggest changes in your life. You’ve worked for decades earning a retirement, but it’s not worth it if you’re miserable.

A retirement coach can help you stick the landing and live out the golden years you’ve always dreamed of so you don’t end up longing for a cubicle a month after your retirement party.

What Does a Retirement Coach Do?

What a retirement coach does depends highly on your specific needs as a client. In a nutshell—they help you design the life you want in retirement and check in along the way to make sure you’re achieving your goals and adjust as needed.

“A retirement coach works with clients as they navigate this major life transition, letting go of their primary career, losing their purpose and often facing their mortality for the first time. The coach meets with clients on a regular basis to help create a retirement vision that is right for them,” said Virginia Berger, a certified retirement coach.

Berger, who promotes herself as the “Baby Boomer Retirement Coach,” noted that although someone can craft their own ideal retirement, a retirement coach can make the process “easier, smoother and more efficient.”

Certified retirement coach Scott Miller of Hixon Zuercher Capital Management explained that he and his counterparts help people transition into “a purpose-filled life.”

“My focus is to guide the way for those approaching or already in retirement to develop a long-term plan for a life of meaning, purpose and joy,” Miller said.

After someone hires a retirement coach, the professional typically starts with an assessment of the client’s skills, interests and concerns as they enter a new chapter in their lives, according to Berger. The assessment might be done through an in-person interview, a questionnaire or an online quiz.

Creating a Vision for Retirement

After the client finishes the assessment, they work together with their coach to develop a retirement vision, said Berger. While many clients of retirement coaches have probably met with a financial advisor at some point, they may have given little thought to the emotional and psychological aspects of retirement, she said.

With a vision in place, a retirement coach motivates the client to help realize their newly clarified retirement goals, according to Miller.

“Retirement involves a tremendous amount of change in a person’s life. While most people are ready for freedom and extra time, they are not ready for all the changes,” Miller said. “This can lead to dwelling on the past and feeling directionless for the future, which could eventually manifest as anxiety or depression due to lack of purpose.”

“A retirement coach can proactively prepare people to avoid this period of being lost or can guide someone who is struggling to find meaning in this phase of their life,” he added.

Setting Up a Plan to Execute a Vision for Retirement

To come up with a retirement vision, Berger said, a retirement coach and their client delve into topics like:

Life purpose

Wellness

Relationships

Leisure activities

Charitable pursuits

Paid and unpaid work

“The coach asks questions to plant the seeds of new ideas and to help clients evaluate their ideas realistically,” said Berger, noting that materials, exercises and other resources provided by the coach can help stimulate those ideas.

“Once clients have a clear retirement vision, coaches help them create a plan with specific steps for implementing their vision,” she said. “Finally, coaches provide accountability and feedback as their clients move toward their desired outcomes.”

Without guidance from a retirement coach, someone might engage in meaningless activities or fall into “endless boredom” as they try to navigate their newfound leisure time, Berger said. Perhaps even worse, somebody might retire for a short time and then rush back to their old job or take a similar one to fill up their daily schedule.

“With a coach, they’ll realize that discomfort or stress in retirement is normal and can be fixed by finding a new purpose, learning some time management skills and exploring some new work possibilities in partnership with their coach,” Berger said.

Does a Retirement Coach Provide Financial Planning?

While retirement coaches may help clients pinpoint their personal worth, they don’t provide financial planning or advice for current and future retirees, Miller said. Instead, they deal with the non-financial elements of a client’s retirement.

However, Berger said, a retirement coach might give a client a list of competent financial planners who they’ve vetted. Retirement coaches and financial planners are two “essential and complementary components” of a retiree’s team of professionals, she said.

“After clients clarify their retirement vision, I ask that they run it by their financial advisor to see if it works financially,” said Berger. “Many times retirees have financial plans in place but are still overly concerned about running out of money in retirement. Retirement coaches have tools and strategies that can help them overcome these blocks and be more comfortable and confident about their finances.”

How to Find a Qualified Retirement Coach

To find a qualified retirement coach, Miller suggests asking trusted people, such as friends and colleagues, for recommendations.

Ideally, you should look for an accredited professional, such as a Certified Professional Retirement Coach. To earn this designation, a retirement coach must meet training and continuing education requirements administered by The Retirement Project. A Certified Professional Retirement Coach also must have earned at least a high school diploma.

Miller pointed out that anyone can offer their services as a retirement coach, with or without certification. However, he believes it’s just as important that a retirement coach be certified as it is for a financial planner to be certified. Retirement coaches aren’t licensed or regulated, according to Berger.

“Retirement coaching is generally considered a specialty niche for life coaches, so choose someone who has completed training in coaching from a respected institute and has a certificate,” Berger said. “Coaching is an acquired skill that takes learning and practice, preferably in one of the many quality coach-training programs.”

Among those programs are ones run by Retirement Options and Retirement Life Plan, said Berger.

She noted that some retirement coaches may have entered the profession before certification was available but still may be well-versed in retirement issues.

Checking Out a Retirement Coach

Regardless of certification, Berger recommends combing through a retirement coach’s website, social media platforms and online testimonials before hiring them. If possible, chat with a coach’s former or current clients.

She also suggests asking for a complimentary coaching session. “Notice whether or not the person is a good listener. Coaches generally should be listening more than talking,” said Berger.

After the free coaching session, Berger said you should ask yourself these questions:

How did the coach guide the conversation so that the focus remained on you and your issues?

Did the coach seem familiar with retirement issues and indicate they’ve worked with other people in similar situations?

Did you come away with valuable insights about coaching and retirement?

What was your level of comfort with the coach?

Don’t forget to inquire about fees. A retirement coach might charge an hourly rate of $100 to $300 or more for one-on-one coaching, Berger said. They also may provide group coaching at a lower cost per hour. Some coaches bundle their hours with items such as educational materials and phone, text or email support to build a flat-fee package of services.

