What Is A Reaffirmation Agreement?

Over 360,000 American filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. In Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a court-appointed trustee sells any assets that don’t fall under your state’s bankruptcy exemption laws, and the funds are used to repay your creditors. This is a problem if you have an asset—such as a car or a house—that you want to keep.

However, you can keep those assets if you sign a reaffirmation agreement, which is a formal agreement between you and your creditors that you file with the court. By doing so, you agree to exclude that particular debt from your Chapter 7 bankruptcy so you can pay it off as scheduled.

How Does a Reaffirmation Agreement Work?

Reaffirmation agreements are voluntary, meaning you’re not required to use them. They come in handy when you want to keep a specific asset while filing for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

If you want to file a reaffirmation agreement, your creditor will typically draw up an agreement using the same terms as the original loan. You can either accept the current terms or use it as an opportunity to negotiate better terms.

Benefits of Reaffirmation Agreements

Opting for a reaffirmation agreement can be helpful if you need to keep your home, car or some other asset. That’s an especially salient point since bankruptcies stay on your credit report for up to 10 years. During that time, it’ll be harder to apply for new credit, such as personal loans, mortgages or auto loans. It may even be harder to get approved for rental housing as well if you have to leave your current home.

It’ll also help you build credit as you make your payments on time, which can help you bounce back faster from the negative impact of bankruptcy.

Downsides of Reaffirmation Agreements

There are clear downsides, however. Once you reaffirm a debt, you lose bankruptcy protection on it for another eight years. If you aren’t able to keep up the payments and your asset is repossessed, you’ll still be on the hook to pay it off, even if your creditor has to sue you in court and garnish your wages for any remaining balance after the asset is sold.

Finally, since bankruptcy and reaffirmation agreements have so many rules and serious ramifications surrounding them, it’s heavily advised to work with a bankruptcy lawyer. In fact, if you don’t, there can be additional rules and procedures in place so the judge can more carefully review your reaffirmation agreement.

When Should You Use a Reaffirmation Agreement?

The whole point of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy is to get a fresh start, but there are cases where it makes sense to hold onto certain debts.

You Need To Keep an Asset

Your credit score will drop significantly after bankruptcy. A 240-point drop in your credit score is possible, and that will make it harder to get approved for credit or new housing.

Thus, if you’re a homeowner who wants to keep your home or you rely on your car or other debt-backed equipment for work, a reaffirmation agreement can ensure you’ll still have the things you need to recover.

You’re Absolutely Certain You Can Make the Payments

Missed payments on a reaffirmed debt carry more consequences than missed payments on a normal debt. Since your credit score will already be low, it’s especially important to not miss any payments. If you do, your lender can repossess your asset, sell it at auction and hold you legally responsible for any remaining balance that the auction sale doesn’t cover.

Since you gave up bankruptcy protection on that debt for at least eight years by reaffirming it, there’s no way to get rid of it through another bankruptcy discharge in the meantime. Thus, your lender can sue you in court and even garnish your wages, and you’ll have no recourse for years to come.

How Do You Request a Reaffirmation Agreement?

It’s recommended to work with a bankruptcy lawyer who can help guide you through the process, but it’s not required.

Generally, the first step is keeping in touch with your creditors. Let them know your plans to file for bankruptcy and that you’d like to consider a reaffirmation agreement with them. They’ll draft up a reaffirmation agreement for you, which generally uses the same terms as your current loan. You can sign this if you’re sure you can make payments, but you can also try negotiating better terms with your lender.

You’ll also need to let the bankruptcy court know what you’re considering doing with each debt, such as discharging it or signing a reaffirmation agreement on it. To do this, you must file Form 108 (Statement of Intention for Individuals Filing Under Chapter 7) either within 30 days after you first file your petition for bankruptcy or before your meeting with creditors, whichever comes first.

When you and your lender agree on the terms of your reaffirmation agreement, you’ll send that to the court via Form 2400 with a cover letter (Form 427) attached. You’ll need to file this within 60 days of the first meeting with your creditors.

If you’ve been working with an attorney, they’ll sign the form along with you, and it’ll become effective as soon as you file it with the court. If you haven’t been working with an attorney, the judge will generally hold a hearing and approve or deny the agreement based on whether they think it’s in your best interest and if you’ll be able to afford the payments going forward.

What Happens After Reaffirmation Agreement?

You’ll start making payments according to the terms of the reaffirmation agreement after you sign it and continue paying until the debt is paid off. It’s a good idea to sign up for autopay to ensure you never miss a payment.

You do have one “out,” however. You have a brief window to change your mind after you sign the agreement. In order to do so, you’ll need to file a notice with both the court and your lender. You’ll need to do this within either 60 days after you file the reaffirmation agreement with the court or before the final discharge of debt is entered by the court, whichever date comes later. If you miss these windows, you won’t be able to back out of the reaffirmation agreement.

What Happens if You Don’t Sign a Reaffirmation Agreement?

Signing a reaffirmation agreement is entirely optional and never required. If you don’t sign it, it’ll generally be included with the rest of your bankruptcy proceedings. The court-appointed trustee will take your asset and sell it. You won’t have to make any further payments because you won’t have any legal obligation towards that debt anymore, but you also won’t get to keep that asset.

