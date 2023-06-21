What Is A Quitclaim Deed?

If you want to transfer your interest in a piece of real estate to someone you know, a quitclaim deed can be a fast and simple way to do it. You’ll need to follow some technicalities to make the transaction valid, and you’ll also want to make sure a quitclaim deed is the right instrument to accomplish your goals.

How Quitclaim Deeds Work

A quitclaim deed is a method for legally transferring real estate without selling it. The transaction involves a grantor—a person who owns and transfers the property—and a grantee, a person who receives the transferred property.

A common use for a quitclaim deed is to transfer real estate among relatives. The grantor releases, or “quits,” their interest in (claim to) the property. The property transfers as is, with no warranties. A lack of warranty might be acceptable in a property transfer between people who know each other well and trust each other, but it wouldn’t be acceptable among strangers.

That said, a transfer among family members may require a different type of deed, like a special warranty deed, and there are also important variations among states.

Types of Deeds

Quitclaim deeds and warranty deeds are the two main types of deeds people commonly use to transfer ownership of residential real estate. (You may have heard of a deed of trust, too, but that isn’t used for transferring real estate.) Here’s how both quitclaim and warranty deeds compare:

When To Get a Quitclaim Deed

You may want to use a quitclaim deed if you’re transferring your interest in a property to someone who trusts you, such as your child. However, a quitclaim deed might not be the right choice.

In many cases, you wouldn’t use a quitclaim deed to transfer ownership if you sold your home to a stranger. Neither the seller nor the seller’s lender would accept a quitclaim deed because it wouldn’t offer enough protection for the rights they’re trying to acquire.

But deeds work differently in every state. In Massachusetts, for example, a quitclaim deed provides greater guarantees than it does in some other states and is commonly used in property sales, while a release deed is similar to other states’ quitclaim deeds.

In California, real estate sales typically use a grant deed instead of a general warranty deed. While the grant deed doesn’t require the grantor to pay the grantee for any third-party claims that may arise, the buyer can purchase owner’s title insurance to protect against that risk.

Transferring a Property

There are several situations where family members might want to transfer property to each other rather than selling it. A brother might want to transfer his interest to his sister, or a parent might want to transfer a rental property to a child who will use it as a primary residence.

But just because you can transfer real estate using a quitclaim deed doesn’t mean you should. Transferring your ownership interest may have significant real estate tax, gift tax, capital gains tax or legal consequences. Transferring your ownership on a mortgaged property could also trigger the lender’s due-on-sale clause. It’s smart to consult with a real estate attorney and a tax professional before taking action.

You could also use a quitclaim deed to transfer property to a living trust. Someone might want to move real estate to a trust to avoid probate fees in states where probate can be expensive, especially for high-value real estate.

Adding or Removing an Owner’s Name

A common use for a quitclaim deed is to remove a spouse’s name from a property title after divorce or to add a spouse’s name after marriage.

Neither a quitclaim deed nor a divorce will absolve someone of their responsibility for paying a mortgage. However, say you might not want to release your ownership interest in a property that you hold a mortgage on. A safer move would likely involve refinancing the mortgage in the name of the person who will remain on the title, assuming that person can qualify on their own or with a new co-borrower.

Similarly, you might not want to add a spouse to your property title if they will not be on the mortgage. They would be entitled to the proceeds from selling the home and be able to use it as collateral, but they would not have any legal responsibility to pay for it.

Clearing a Title

You can also use a quitclaim deed to reassure a lender that you aren’t interested in a property. For example, let’s say you owned a home before you got married and are still the sole owner. When you go to refinance, the lender might ask your spouse to sign a quitclaim deed to prove they don’t own the home (and therefore won’t claim ownership of the property).

Removing an Easement

If a utility company has an easement—which gives a person, company or government the right to use someone else’s real estate for a specific purpose—on your property because it used to service equipment there but no longer does, you may want to ask the utility to quitclaim its easement. If the utility agrees, it will no longer have the right to access or use your property as described in the easement.

How To Create a Quitclaim Deed

A quitclaim deed can be a relatively simple document. Still, you must follow your state and local government’s requirements to execute it correctly, or it won’t be valid. You may want to hire a real estate attorney to walk you through the process. Some employers offer a prepaid legal plan as an employee benefit; if you’re enrolled, you can use it to get less expensive professional help.

If you want to take the DIY approach, then your local library, law library or county recorder should be able to provide the forms you need to complete along with instructions for completing them. Some areas have free legal aid services that may be able to help. You can also purchase a template from an online, self-help legal service. Make sure to review the service’s limitations and disclaimers.

In general, your quitclaim deed will need to name the grantor and grantee, state what interest is being transferred and provide a legal description of the involved property (usually the parcel number and address). The parties will need to sign the deed in front of a notary, then file the document with the county and pay any required fee or tax to get it recorded.

Limitations to a Quitclaim Deed

A quitclaim deed won’t get your name off a mortgage. In addition, if you’re the grantee of a quitclaim deed, you may not actually receive anything. A quitclaim deed doesn’t guarantee the grantor has a legal interest in the property. They may not have anything to convey to you.

A title search can reveal what rights you’ll receive as the grantee of a quitclaim deed. Purchasing an owner’s title insurance can protect your rights against potential future claims on the property that aren’t your fault.

In addition, an incorrectly prepared quitclaim deed might convey more or fewer rights than the grantor or grantee intended. Hiring an attorney to review your paperwork can help ensure everything is done correctly. They may charge just a few hundred dollars to prevent a mistake that would have cost you hundreds of thousands.

Finally, there are differences among states in how quitclaim deeds are used and how they are defined. It’s important to have more than just a general idea of what a quitclaim deed is. You’ll need a state-specific understanding of this type of document before deciding if it’s the best way to accomplish your property transfer.

