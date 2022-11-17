What Is A Neuropsychologist? Everything You Need To Know

Our brain is by far the most complex organ in our bodies and the subject of much research. Through testing and analysis, neuropsychologists investigate how changes in the brain impact behavior and thought processes.

This article explores whom neuropsychologists treat, the different types of neuropsychologists and what kind of education you’ll need to become a neuropsychologist.

What Is a Neuropsychologist?

Neuropsychologists look at how the brain impacts people’s behavior and thinking, often after a severe illness or brain trauma. For example, if you are having trouble paying attention, staying alert or remembering short or long-term events, you may see a neuropsychologist.

What Do Neuropsychologists Do?

Neuropsychologists perform research, administer tests to better understand your brain’s current functionality and provide treatment recommendations based on the results.

Due to the brain’s vast network and impact on the body, a variety of roles within psychology and the medical field treat and assess brain functions. Neuropsychologists often work with other doctors such as neuropsychiatrists, neurosurgeons and neurologists, along with physical therapists and speech therapists.

Scope of Neuropsychology

It’s also important to consider what neuropsychologists don’t do. For instance, both psychologists and neuropsychologists help individuals address mental disorders, but neuropsychologists only consider how problems in the physical brain and nervous system impact thinking and behavior.

Psychologists, on the other hand, examine individuals’ emotional states and treat patients experiencing anxiety, depression and other mood-related disorders.

What Is a Clinical Neuropsychologist?

As a neuropsychologist, you can choose a specialization and which types of patients you’d like to work with. Some neuropsychologists prefer research or teaching, while others enjoy working directly with patients.

What does a clinical psychologist do? Clinical neuropsychologists study patients’ cognitive ability to figure out which part of the brain is impaired. They then provide diagnoses and recommendations for treatment. These professionals determine how rapidly a condition is progressing and the severity of a neurological disorder. They also perform a variety of evaluations.

Where Do Neuropsychologists Work?

Neuropsychologists can work in many settings. If you choose to pursue a career as a clinical neuropsychologist, you could work with individuals in hospitals, rehab clinics or a private practice clinic. Clinical neuropsychologists who work in hospitals are often part of larger teams including a variety of specialists and other mental health professionals.

If you choose to pursue a more research-oriented career as a neuropsychologist, you’ll likely work in an academic setting, such as a lab, or as a university professor at a private or public research institute.

Neuropsychologists may also work alongside law enforcement to provide consulting services. Some work in school settings studying disorders related to child and adolescent brains.

Whom Do Neuropsychologists Treat?

Neuropsychologists can treat anyone, at any age, who may have a neurological condition. Some people who see neuropsychologists may know what is causing their impaired brain function, whether it is a result of a stroke or physical trauma. Others may need diagnoses.

Common conditions a neuropsychologist can test for include dementia, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Neuropsychologists can also help determine if cognitive function is being impaired by a physical illness or disease such as a brain tumor.

It’s also not uncommon for neuropsychologists to work with surgeons to track patients’ cognitive function before and after brain surgery.

Are Neuropsychologists Medical Doctors?

Neuropsychologists do not go to medical school and therefore aren’t medical doctors. People who go to medical school and study the brain may become neuropsychiatrists, neurologists or neurosurgeons.

The field of neuropsychology emphasizes research, testing and analysis to determine why someone’s brain is not functioning at an optimal capacity. Neuropsychologists may work with or refer patients to neurologists or neuropsychiatrists for prescriptions or surgery.

How to Become a Neuropsychologist

Neuropsychologists go through years of schooling and fieldwork. In some instances, they earn licensure and board certification to advance in the field. Learn more about how to enter this field below.

Earn an Undergraduate Degree

The first step to becoming a neuropsychologist is earning an undergraduate degree. A bachelor’s in psychology or biology is not required. However, these majors are often preferred as they provide a foundational education in psychology, anatomy and other subjects that can help you prepare to become a neuropsychologist.

Some master’s and doctoral programs may require applicants to have a BS in psychology or a related field. Check out our list of the best online psychology degrees.

Complete Graduate School

All neuropsychologists must complete a doctoral program. You may not find a specific neuropsychologist degree. Instead, most doctoral programs offer degrees in psychology, with neuropsychology available as a specialization or concentration.

A master’s in psychology is not always required to become a neuropsychologist, but some doctoral programs may prefer candidates with an MS or MA in psychology. Some students find master’s programs valuable as these degrees provide additional learning opportunities and can help learners determine whether neuropsychology is the right field for them.

It’s also important to choose a neuropsychology doctoral program that is accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). APA accreditation ensures that a program provides high-quality education. Many states require licensed psychologists to hold graduate degrees from APA-accredited programs.

Check out our list of the best online psychology master’s degrees.

Gain Post-Doctoral Field Experience

The type of field experience required to become a neuropsychologist depends on your state’s licensure requirements and whether you want to pursue clinical practice or research. Clinical neuropsychologists must earn at least one to two years of supervised experience.

Some post-graduates choose to pursue internships or fellowships to earn their neuropsychology field experience. MD Anderson, for example, offers a two-year neuropsychology fellowship that includes a variety of hands-on learning opportunities and mentorship.

Earn Licensure

Clinical neuropsychologists must earn state licensure before they can work with patients. Along with education and postdoctoral training, they need to pass the Examination for Professional Practice of Psychology (EPPP) to apply for a state license.

The EPPP is a two-part test. The first part tests knowledge, and the second part tests skills. Each part lasts four hours and 15 minutes.

Some states also require candidates to complete a set number of supervised clinical hours ranging from 1,500 to 6,000.

Clinical neuropsychologists may also earn board certification through the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology (ABCN). This certification is not required to become a neuropsychologist, clinical or otherwise, but it can help you stand out among your peers.

Board certification for neuropsychologists includes more testing in the form of written and oral exams, plus strict education and field experience requirements.

Clinical Neuropsychologist Salary and Job Outlook

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) does not provide specific data on neuropsychologists, but it does report on clinical psychologists. Clinical psychologists earn a median annual salary of $82,510 according to the BLS.

As a neuropsychologist, your exact salary depends on factors like your years of experience, location and work setting. The BLS reports that the states with the highest-earning clinical psychologists are New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon, California and New York.

Employment for clinical psychologists is projected to grow by 10% from 2021 to 2031.

