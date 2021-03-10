What Is A Liability?

Liabilities are financial obligations and responsibilities you need to pay off using your assets. Though they might seem like a drag—and they certainly can be, if you aren’t careful—liabilities help people and businesses accomplish their financial goals.

What Are Liabilities?

Broadly speaking, liabilities are things like credit card debts, mortgages and personal loans. A liability is a debt you must pay off, now or in the future.

“A liability is something you are responsible for,” says Katharine Perry, certified financial planner (CFP) at Fort Pitt Capital Group. “In this case, it’s something you owe a debt or financial obligation to.”

The yin to a liability’s yang is an asset, which is a thing of value that you own. This could be anything from the $20 in your wallet to the Mona Lisa in the Louvre. In very simple terms, you use assets or the cash you get from selling them to pay off your liabilities. Once the balance owed becomes zero, your liability is considered satisfied.

In some cases, this may mean your liability transforms into an asset, like a mortgage balance becoming full home equity. In other cases, satisfying a liability simply means you have no further obligation to the party you were paying, as when companies pay off a bond issue.

Types of Liabilities

Common types of liabilities include:

Car and vehicle loans

Credit card bills (if you carry a balance)

Lines of credit (like a HELOC)

Loans

Mortgages

Student loans

Taxes (property taxes, income taxes, sales tax)

Accounts payable (when a business owes a vendor for goods and services received)

Secured vs Unsecured Debt

Liabilities can be further classified as secured or unsecured debt, based on whether an asset is backing the loan. This might be a home serving as collateral for a mortgage, for example.

“If you default on a secured liability, the lender can take legal action to take your asset to pay off the liability. In the case of a home purchase, this is called foreclosure,” says Daniel Laginess, certified public accountant (CPA) and managing partner at Creative Financial Solutions.

Because unsecured debt doesn’t have this built-in emergency asset payment attached, these types of liabilities are riskier for lenders. They could wind up with nothing if you default on your payments. That’s why interest rates will normally be higher for this type of debt.

Business Liabilities

In addition to the above, businesses may also classify liabilities as either current or long-term.

“Current liabilities are due within 12 months and consist of items like unpaid payroll, rent, lines of credit to pay for inventory prior to sale and other types of short-term expenses,” says Laginess. “Long-term liabilities are amounts due later than 12 months and include items like building mortgages and bank installment loan balances.”

Why Liabilities Matter

Liabilities play an important role in both personal and business finance. Here are the main ways that liabilities have an impact on your finances.

Your Net Worth

“Liabilities are an important part of your net worth,” says Perry. You determine your net worth by subtracting your liabilities from your assets.

Most people aim to build a positive net worth over time, especially as they enter retirement. However, if your liabilities become too great for your income level and you no longer have the assets necessary to pay your debts when they’re due, you might find yourself considering bankruptcy. While this legal process resolves liabilities due to an inability to pay, it also has an adverse effect on your credit score and ability to borrow in the future.

Your Credit History and Score

While unchecked liabilities can sound doom and gloomy, liabilities aren’t without their upsides. They can, for example, help consumers and businesses build credit by showing a good payment history. When you demonstrate over time that you’re responsible with debt repayments, lenders see you as a lower risk. This can raise your credit score and improve the interest rates and terms of your loans, lowering the cost of borrowing and saving money over time.

Big Ticket Purchases

For both people and businesses, some items are simply too expensive to buy outright. Or, depending on interest rates, it might be preferable to finance at least part of a purchase so you aren’t locking up all of your money at once.

That’s where liabilities come in. By taking on debt, you may be able to buy a house or car you wouldn’t be able to afford in full. In that way, liabilities can actually help you build up assets over time.

Liabilities in Investing

As you consider stocks to hold in your investment portfolios, you’ll want to have an idea as to a company’s financial health, which includes its assets and liabilities. By creating a quick ratio of a company’s assets to debts, you can determine if it might be a good buy for you. The closer a company’s quick ratio is to 1.0 or higher, the more liquid assets it has on hand to cover its liabilities, implying a greater degree of financial health.

You can locate the information required to calculate a quick ratio on a company’s balance sheet, available in its most recent earnings report.

How to Minimize Your Liabilities

While liabilities can be beneficial, you don’t want to incur so many that you’ll find yourself or your business financially strapped.

Here are some tips to help you minimize your liabilities:

Create and maintain an emergency fund. An emergency fund can help prevent you from having to use credit cards, or taking on liabilities, when unexpected expenses occur. Be sure to replenish your emergency fund whenever you tap it.

An emergency fund can help prevent you from having to use credit cards, or taking on liabilities, when unexpected expenses occur. Be sure to replenish your emergency fund whenever you tap it. Make your monthly payments on time. Late fees and interest charges can add up and increase the amount you owe.

Late fees and interest charges can add up and increase the amount you owe. Pay off credit card balances each month. Try to not buy anything on credit that you can’t pay off that same month.

Try to not buy anything on credit that you can’t pay off that same month. Lower your interest rate. If you have an excellent payment history, you can try calling your credit card company or lender and ask for an interest rate reduction. A lower interest rate can help you accelerate your debt payoff.

If you have an excellent payment history, you can try calling your credit card company or lender and ask for an interest rate reduction. A lower interest rate can help you accelerate your debt payoff. Use a debt payoff strategy. Consider employing the debt snowball or avalanche methods to accelerate your debt payoff and lower your liabilities.

Consider employing the debt snowball or avalanche methods to accelerate your debt payoff and lower your liabilities. Stick to a budget. Living within your means is the most helpful thing you can do each month to help minimize your overall liabilities while building your savings.

Getting your debts in a good place before you stop working is key to enjoying a stress-free retirement, when most people are on a fixed income.

“Debts owed during retirement reduce your available cash flow during a time that is very difficult to increase cash inflows,” says Laginess. “Find a good financial planner, create a sound budget and you will live more comfortably with reduced financial stress and have a greater chance of achieving your financial goals.”

