What Is a Guaranteed Loan?

A guaranteed loan is a type of personal loan that may offer “guaranteed” or instant approvals to borrowers without a credit check. If a lender requires a credit check, poor credit may be accepted.

In contrast, most personal loan lenders will check your credit score, income and other information to determine whether or not to lend you money.

Although lenders can’t guarantee loan approvals to all borrowers, guaranteed loans may offer higher approval rates to people with poor credit histories, including delinquencies, collections accounts, bankruptcy or other adverse credit records.

Payday loans, title loans and pawnshop loans are designed for borrowers with bad credit that have high interest rates and fees. Those costs can make guaranteed loans difficult—and expensive—to repay.

How Guaranteed Loans Work

How guaranteed personal loans work varies between loans:

Payday Loans

Payday loans are loans where lenders lend you a portion of your next paycheck, and the entire loan balance must be repaid on your next payday. Payday loans often don’t require a credit check so you can get approved with a credit score below 580. During the loan application process, you’ll need to show you have a source of income to repay the loan when it’s due.

Title Loans

With a title loan, your lender will hold on to your car title until you repay the loan. These loans are backed by a car that’s fully owned by the borrower or mostly paid off. Your car provides the collateral that reduces the risk for the lender, so you can qualify for these loans with no credit check. Failing to repay a title loan can put you at risk of losing your car.

Pawnshop Loans

Pawnshop loans are a type of loan where you get a loan in exchange for offering up an item of value, such as jewelry, as collateral. That collateral reduces risk for the lender—the pawnshop—and can help you get approval without a credit check. As with any secured loan, if you don’t repay the debt, the lender can take ownership of your property and sell it.

Installment Loans

Installment loans offer a lump sum loan often paid off in monthly installments. Although most lenders only offer installment loans to borrowers with strong credit, some lenders can approve borrowers with bad credit (a score below 580) or no credit.

Like other guaranteed loans, installment loans for borrowers with bad credit can come with high interest rates and fees.

Where Can I Get a Guaranteed Loan?

You can get guaranteed loans at storefronts offering payday, car title or pawnshop loans. In some cases, you can get a personal loan for bad credit online.

Guaranteed loans may also be available through online loan marketplaces. Once you share your financial information and loan amount you’re looking for, you could be matched with loan offers.

Risks of Guaranteed Loans

The biggest risk of guaranteed-approval or no-credit-check loans is the cost. Payday loans, title loans, pawnshop loans and other installment loans for low credit scores are often subprime loans that can come with extremely high fees that could add up to more than your loan amount.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that the size of a typical payday loan is $350 with a fee of $15 per $100 borrowed. With a typical repayment period of 14 days, that fee translates to an APR of nearly 400%.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 91% of payday loan borrowers are unable to repay the loan when it’s due. You may be able to roll over the balance to the next paycheck, but that comes at an additional cost. Including rollover fees, payday loan rates can reach 780% APR.

Over time, high interest on small loans can balloon your balance, leading to a debt trap that’s hard to recover from. And if you opt for a car title or pawnshop loan, you could lose your collateral if you can’t repay the loan.

How To Get a Guaranteed Loan

If you need to borrow money to cover a financial shortfall and you’re considering a guaranteed loan, you’ll take these steps:

Search for guaranteed loan options. Loans with no credit check or guaranteed approval can be found at storefronts or online. While searching, look at fees and interest rates to compare your choices.

Loans with no credit check or guaranteed approval can be found at storefronts or online. While searching, look at fees and interest rates to compare your choices. Review eligibility requirements. Lenders may list minimum age, credit and income requirements on their website. Use that information to determine which loans you can qualify for.

Lenders may list minimum age, credit and income requirements on their website. Use that information to determine which loans you can qualify for. Compare fees and interest rates. Compare interest rates and terms between your loan options. Annual percentage rate, or APR, includes interest rates and fees and can be used to determine the lowest-cost loan options.

Compare interest rates and terms between your loan options. Annual percentage rate, or APR, includes interest rates and fees and can be used to determine the lowest-cost loan options. Prequalify. Some lenders let you prequalify for a loan by filling out an online prequalification form. Looking for loan options on online marketplaces for bad credit loans can also allow you to see multiple offers at once.

Some lenders let you prequalify for a loan by filling out an online prequalification form. Looking for loan options on online marketplaces for bad credit loans can also allow you to see multiple offers at once. Submit an application. After choosing a loan, complete the application and sign loan documents. You may get cash directly in hand if you go to a storefront or money could get deposited into your bank account.

How To Qualify for Low-Interest Personal Loans

Improving your credit score to 580 or higher might help you qualify for loans with better interest rates. Taking the steps below could help you qualify for lower-cost loans:

Lower your credit utilization. Your revolving credit usage affects your credit score. Paying off credit card debt could help boost your credit score, allowing you to qualify for lower-cost loans.

Your revolving credit usage affects your credit score. Paying off credit card debt could help boost your credit score, allowing you to qualify for lower-cost loans. Dispute incorrect credit records. If there are errors on your credit reports, file a dispute with credit bureaus to correct mistakes. This can help improve your credit score.

If there are errors on your credit reports, file a dispute with credit bureaus to correct mistakes. This can help improve your credit score. Add payment history to your credit report. Some services—like eCredable, Experian Boost and RentTrack—can help you add on-time subscription, utility, rent and cell phone payments to your credit report. That positive payment history could improve your credit score.

Some services—like eCredable, Experian Boost and RentTrack—can help you add on-time subscription, utility, rent and cell phone payments to your credit report. That positive payment history could improve your credit score. Apply with a co-signer or co-borrower. A lender may be willing to approve you for loans with a better rate when a co-signer or co-borrower with good or excellent credit is added to your application.

Alternatives to Guaranteed Loans

Besides applying for guaranteed loans, here are other ways to borrow money when you have bad credit:

Payday alternative loans. Payday alternative loans are small loans provided by federal credit unions with fees and interest rates that are lower than guaranteed loan options. These loans are available to borrowers with bad credit.

Payday alternative loans are small loans provided by federal credit unions with fees and interest rates that are lower than guaranteed loan options. These loans are available to borrowers with bad credit. Cash advance. There are many types of cash advances and one draws money from your credit card’s credit line. Credit card cash advances come with extra fees and high interest rates, but costs could be lower than short-term guaranteed personal loans.

There are many types of cash advances and one draws money from your credit card’s credit line. Credit card cash advances come with extra fees and high interest rates, but costs could be lower than short-term guaranteed personal loans. Borrow from someone you know. Borrowing from a friend or family member can be a simple way to get a loan. Before accepting any money, write up a contract to agree on loan terms and costs.

Borrowing from a friend or family member can be a simple way to get a loan. Before accepting any money, write up a contract to agree on loan terms and costs. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loan. BNPL services let you break up payments for large purchases into several installments, usually without interest. If you need to make a major purchase and can’t make the entire payment upfront, spreading out the payments over several weeks could be easier on your budget.

