What Is A Financial Counselor?

Handling money matters can be complicated and confusing. If this sounds like the situation you’re in, you may want to seek help from a financial counselor.

A financial counselor—often someone who’s earned professional certification—can help you shape up your finances. For instance, they might work with you on creating a household budget, slashing your debt or rebuilding your credit.

Some financial counselors charge a fee for their services. However, a number of organizations offer free financial counseling, such as nonprofit agencies and military programs.

Keep in mind that anyone can call themselves a financial counselor—regardless of whether they’re certified.

What Kinds of Financial Counselors Are There?

A financial counselor may or may not hold a professional designation. Ideally, though, you should choose a financial counselor who’s been trained to help clients improve their finances. A certified financial counselor often must follow a code of ethics outlined by the organization that oversees their accreditation.

Here are some of the professional designations that a financial counselor might have earned.

Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC)

In the world of financial counseling, AFC is perhaps the most recognizable designation. The Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education awards the AFC designation to financial counselors.

Rachael DeLeon, the association’s executive director, says AFC certification demonstrates that someone has met the group’s rigorous standards regarding education, experience and ethics.

“When you work with an AFC, you receive financial education and guidance specific to your unique situation, goals, and needs—not one-size-fits-all guidance. An AFC has the ability to meet you where you are in your financial journey,” DeLeon says.

AFC sets itself apart from other financial counseling credentials through accreditation by an outside organization, the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

To become an AFC, someone must:

Accumulate 1,000 hours of experience as a financial counselor

Submit three letters of reference

Complete an approved training program

Pass a certification exam

Undergo 30 hours of continuing education every two years

More than 3,300 people had earned the AFC designation as of the second quarter of 2022. Among those who hold this designation are nonprofit professionals, financial coaches, government workers, credit union employees, community volunteers and military spouses.

Military spouses can obtain the AFC designation through the Military Spouse Fellowship’s Accredited Financial Counselor Program.

Certified Personal Financial Counselor (CPFC)

The Center for Financial Certifications awards the CPFC designation. CPFC professionals often work as credit counselors at credit counseling organizations, which normally are nonprofit agencies.

To become a CPFC, someone must:

Have at least six months of relevant experience

Hold at least a high school diploma or GED

Meet certain “candidate fitness standards”

Complete a self-study program

Pass an exam

Go through 16 hours of continuing education over a two-year period

Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC)

The Credit Union National Association’s Financial Counseling Certification Program enables credit union employees to obtain the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation. The association is a trade group for U.S. credit unions.

To earn the CCUFC designation, a credit union employee must:

Read the certification program’s textbook

Enroll in the program’s “eSchool,” which features 11 online webinars

Pass the program’s online exam

Undergo recertification every three years

Certified Christian Financial Counselor (CertCFC)

Through the Institute for Christian Financial Health, someone can earn the CertCFC designation in roughly three to 12 months.

Art Rainer, director of the institute, says CertCFC professionals serve people who want financial guidance from a biblical perspective so they can “be good stewards of the financial resources that have been entrusted to them.”

“Their areas of competencies include understanding what the Bible says about money, budget management, reducing debt, developing goals and strategies,” Rainer says, “and identifying underlying spiritual matters that can manifest themselves in a person’s finances.”

To earn the CertCFC designation, someone must:

Complete 32 self-paced online education modules

Pass the CertCFC exam

Personal Financial Counselor (PFC)

The Personal Financial Counselor (PFC) Program supplements financial readiness programs organized by the U.S. military. Among the people who PFCs work with are active-duty military members, military veterans, close relatives of military members or veterans and surviving spouses and children.

The program offers its services at no cost.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness tapped Virginia-based Magellan Federal to provide personal finance management services for the PFC program. Magellan Federal is supplying more than 370 counselors at over 270 locations around the world, including military installations.

To become a PFC, someone must:

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree

Have a combination of education and experience that equips them to be a financial counselor

Attain certification as an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) or Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

What’s the Difference Between a Financial Counselor and a Financial Advisor?

Both a financial counselor and a financial advisor dive into your finances, but they serve very different purposes.

A financial counselor guides a client toward improving their financial situation. For instance, a financial counselor might assess a client’s financial standing, help set up a household budget and help come up with a plan to tackle debt. The counselor doesn’t do all of the work, but rather they point their client in the right direction.

Some financial counselors charge for their services, but you may be able to get free financial counseling from providers like nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

Financial counselors don’t sell insurance or investment products, such as stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In addition, they normally don’t dispenseinvestment adviceunless they’re registered with state or federal regulators.

What Does a Financial Advisor Do?

As opposed to a financial counselor, a financial advisor—such as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP)—helps a client establish short-term and long-term financial goals and determine ways to meet them.

A financial advisor might drive an overall financial strategy, including development of a retirement plan, or they might specialize in areas such as investments or taxes. They also might sell investment products or managed investment portfolios.

A financial advisor’s services normally aren’t free. A financial advisor might charge commissions, fees or a combination of commissions and fees. Or they might earn a salary from the firm where they work.

Where Can I Find a Financial Counselor?

Here are some tips for finding a financial counselor:

Use the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education to locate an Accredited Financial Counselor in your area.

Connect with a financial counselor through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Get recommendations from other financial professionals, such as your financial advisor or accountant.

Ask relatives, friends and colleagues for recommendations.

It’s worth noting that some government agencies provide free one-on-one financial counseling. For instance, government-run Financial Empowerment Centers throughout New York City can help a client:

Develop a budget

Work toward better credit

Design a spending plan

Open bank accounts

Contact lenders and assist with student loan debt

Make a plan for reducing debt or lowering debt payments

Gain access to emergency funds

If you’re unsure whether a government agency in your area provides free financial counseling, call 311.

No matter where you’re looking for a financial counselor, be sure to inquire about their fees, experience and professional accreditation. A financial counselor without a professional designation like AFC may be able to adequately assist you, but ideally you should work with a certified counselor who has completed a reputable training program.

