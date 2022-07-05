What Is A Fee-Only Financial Planner?

Not all financial planners are compensated the same. In fact, the two main compensation structures—fee-only and fee-based—may sound similar but are different, and they indicate different care terms that the financial planner will work under.

Fee-only financial planners play the same role as any other financial planners in your financial journey. Their job is to work closely with you to evaluate your financial situation and help you devise a plan to meet your financial goals. They are paid for their work by charging fees directly to their clients. These can be flat fees, fees that are a percentage of assets under management (AUM) or hourly fees.

There are benefits to working with a fee-only financial planner. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors notes that this compensation structure is the most transparent and objective structure available. By being fee-only, these financial planners usually work under fiduciary duty, meaning they have your best interests in mind when suggesting products.

By not working on commission, fee-only financial planners are less likely to engage in conflicts of interest by pushing products that may not be best suited to your financial needs, but that will generate income for them.

Fee-based vs. Fee-only Financial Planners

Fee-based financial advisors are another type of financial professional available to help you create a holistic financial plan.

A fee-based financial advisor is not paid in the same way as a fee-only advisor. While a fee-based financial advisor also charges fees to their clients, they can also generate additional income through commission on the financial products they recommend. They may also charge a performance-based fee. This is an agreed-upon fee you’ll pay when your portfolio performs well.

Some experts argue that due to their payment structure, fee-based financial planners can more easily enter into conflicts of interest. This can happen when a fee-based planner recommends a financial product, like an insurance policy, that they’ll receive a commission for if you end up purchasing it. By making money off of these products, these planners may be pushing them for their own benefit.

On the other hand, just because a fee-based advisor earns commission on certain products doesn’t mean they’re not always acting in your best interest. Some of these advisors switch back and forth between operating under fiduciary duty and a suitability standard.

For example, if a financial advisor offers you a product they won’t make money on but that is still in your best financial interest, then they’re acting under a fiduciary duty. The same advisor may also recommend a product that’s suitable for you but perhaps is not in your best interest. If the financial advisor stands to make a commission on that product if you purchase it, the suitability standard would apply.

It’s important to understand the various care standards your financial planner will be working under and when. Have this conversation up front with a potential financial planner so you’ll be in for fewer surprises down the line.

What Type of Financial Planner Is the Best to Work With?

Your specific needs typically determine which type of financial planner will be best for you, especially when it comes to affordability.

The total cost of fee-only financial advisors is generally easier to understand at the beginning of the process. Since they charge one flat fee, AUM fees or an hourly fee, you’ll have a better understanding of what your total bill will be based on those factors.

Fee-based financial planners often have fees that are incurred throughout different phases of the planning process. Keeping track of these costs, and when they’ll be incurred, can be difficult for some consumers to figure out.

Aside from cost, you’ll want to make sure the financial planner you choose to work with follows a financial philosophy that’s similar to yours. That means you’re on the same page about how you’ll measure success and your market risk tolerance, among other things.

Do I Need a Financial Planner?

Though it may seem like financial planners are professionals reserved just for the wealthy, that’s far from true. Anyone who has financial goals can benefit from working with one.

Finding a good financial advisor to work with in person requires research. Many professional financial planning associations offer free databases to make the process of finding a financial advisor easier. These include:

If you’re concerned about the cost of working with a financial planner, you might want to consider working with a robo-advisor. These automated software platforms manage your investment portfolio for you based on your goals, and some also offer customers the opportunity to add on personalized financial planning from a real financial professional for an additional cost. They’re also great tools to help you manage other aspects of your financial plan by offering more traditional banking services, like cash management accounts and savings accounts.

