What Is a Deferred Annuity?

A deferred annuity is an insurance contract that generates income for retirement. In exchange for one-time or recurring deposits held for at least a year, an annuity company provides incremental repayments of your investment plus some amount of returns.

This helps you accomplish two financial goals: Building up your nest egg for retirement and then generating income once you get there. Here’s how deferred annuity contracts work and when they might make sense for your financial situation.

How Does a Deferred Annuity Work?

A deferred annuity works much like most other annuities. You transfer money to an annuity provider that invests your cash according to the strategy and annuity type you pick. You can send a large amount of money once or transfer smaller amounts over months or years. Then, at least a year after you opened your deferred annuity, you can request payments from your annuity.

This protracted accumulation phase stands in stark contrast to immediate annuities, which provide payouts instantly but also generally offer lower rates of return and require you pay a larger sum upfront. That’s why immediate annuities are also known as single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs).

You can choose to receive deferred annuity payments for a set period of time called a term, like 20 years, or you can have them last for your entire life. The annuity company will tell you how much you’d receive per month depending on your balance and the payment option you select. Keep in mind that the longer you set up payments for, the lower your payments will generally be.

Taxes and Withdrawals

Deferred annuities work a lot like the individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k)s you’re probably more familiar with. So long as your money is in the deferred annuity, you don’t owe income taxes on your gains. You only owe those taxes when you start collecting income. This can help you grow your savings more quickly than if you use a regular brokerage account, whose income you have to pay taxes on yearly.

Unfortunately, these tax advantages do come with a major caveat: If you try to make a lump sum withdrawal or cancel the contract before you turn 59 ½, the IRS could charge a 10% early withdrawal penalty as well as income tax on your gains.

In addition, you could owe the annuity company a surrender charge if you try to make a lump sum withdrawal or end the contract early, usually within five to seven years of your purchase. Because of these tax and fee implications, deferred annuities are best used as a long-term investment.

Types of Deferred Annuities

There are a few types of deferred annuities to choose from, each of which has implications for your future annuity income. Your annuity will probably be classified based on its returns, term and funding style.

Annuity Types by Return

Variable Deferred Annuities

Variable annuities have no guaranteed rate of return. With a variable annuity, you invest in your savings in subaccounts, similar to mutual funds, which hold assets like stocks, bonds and money market accounts.

If the investments you pick do well, your balance grows more and increases your future payout. If your investments underperform, your balance will not grow as much and may even shrink, reducing your future payout.

This potential to lose money you invest means you take on more risk with variable deferred annuities than other types of annuities. But it also opens you up to growing your savings more than you could with any other annuity type.

Fixed Deferred Annuities

In contrast, a fixed deferred annuity is the safest option, often compared to a certificate of deposit (CD). A fixed annuity’s interest rate is often much smaller than market returns, but its certain returns ensure you know exactly how much money you’ll have in retirement. This makes fixed annuities a good choice if you can’t take any risk with your future retirement income but want to make sure your savings grow by at least some amount.

Index Deferred Annuities

Index deferred annuities may be the best of both worlds in terms of payment growth. Their returns are based on some market index, like the S&P 500. When the market does well, your money grows more and when the market does poorly, you earn less.

If that sounds a lot like a variable annuity, you’re right. But index annuities have one key advantage over those: An index annuity sets a limit on your highest possible gain and highest possible loss. That means it has some unpredictability but not as much as with a variable annuity, and you’re guaranteed not to lose any of your initial investment.

Annuity Types by Term

Term Deferred Annuities

A term deferred annuity is one that eventually turns your balance into a set number of payments, like over five years or 20 years. If you die during the term, the payments continue to your heirs.

Once the term ends, though, the payments stop, even if you’re still alive.

Lifetime Deferred Annuities

With a lifetime deferred annuity, you select future payments that last for your entire life, meaning you cannot outlive your annuity retirement income. Once you die, though, the payments stop, even if it’s only been a few years and you haven’t recouped the cost of your annuity.

You can partially get around this limitation by opting for a dual life annuity, which guarantees payments for another person’s, usually your spouse’s, life, or by choosing a death benefit that grants a portion of your annuity’s value to your heirs if you die. Because either means the annuity company expects it’ll have to make payments for longer, you’ll likely get smaller monthly payments than you would with a single life annuity.

Annuity Types by Funding

Single-Premium Deferred Annuities

With a single-premium deferred annuity, you pay for the contract with one lump sum payment. This could be a large deposit from your savings or a transfer from a retirement plan, like your 401(k).

Keep in mind if you make a transfer from a tax-advantaged traditional retirement plan, you will probably have to pay income taxes on all income you receive from an annuity as no money in the annuity has been taxed before.

Flexible-Premium Deferred Annuities

With flexible-premium deferred annuities, you pay for the contract over time with many small payments. The more you pay into the contract, the greater your future income, but you have the flexibility to build up a large account value over time.

Benefits of Deferred Annuities

Builds Guaranteed Future Retirement Income. With a deferred annuity, you build your savings now for guaranteed income later. “Deferred annuities offer a way to help cover essential expenses over the course of retirement by supplementing Social Security and pension income,” says Adam Deady, a certified financial planner (CFP) with MassMutual.

Investment Flexibility. With the range of deferred annuity types, you can pick an investment approach that best fits your goals and risk tolerance.

With the range of deferred annuity types, you can pick an investment approach that best fits your goals and risk tolerance. Tax Advantages. As long as your money stays in a deferred annuity, you don’t owe taxes on your gains. This can improve your return versus a taxable brokerage account or CD, where you owe taxes every year.

No Contribution Maximum. Retirement plans like a 401(k) or IRA set a limit to how much you can save per year. Deferred annuities do not have any contribution limits, making them powerful complements to traditional retirement savings vehicles.

Retirement plans like a 401(k) or IRA set a limit to how much you can save per year. Deferred annuities do not have any contribution limits, making them powerful complements to traditional retirement savings vehicles. Extra Rider Benefits. When you sign up for a deferred annuity, you can purchase extra benefits through what are called contract riders. Popular options include a guaranteed minimum payment when you start collecting income, regardless of your investment performance, and a death benefit for your heirs if you die during the accumulation phase. You wouldn’t get these benefits investing on your own.

Disadvantages of Deferred Annuities

Poor Liquidity. Once you sign up for a deferred annuity, it’s costly to get your money back ahead of schedule due to possible surrender charges, and once you start collecting income, the decision can be irrevocable. “In exchange for a lifetime income stream, you lose liquidity of the asset,” says Deady.

Early Withdrawal Taxes. As part of deferred annuities' tax benefits, the IRS wants you to keep money in these accounts until retirement. If you take out a lump sum withdrawal or cancel your contract before you turn 59 ½, you could owe a 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of income taxes on your gains.

As part of deferred annuities’ tax benefits, the IRS wants you to keep money in these accounts until retirement. If you take out a lump sum withdrawal or cancel your contract before you turn 59 ½, you could owe a 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of income taxes on your gains. Potentially High Fees. A deferred annuity could charge a wide range of fees in exchange for income and investment guarantees. Study up on potential annuities’ contract terms to make sure you fully understand the costs.

A deferred annuity could charge a wide range of fees in exchange for income and investment guarantees. Study up on potential annuities’ contract terms to make sure you fully understand the costs. Complicated Structure. Deferred annuity contracts can be complex, especially with variable and fixed index annuities. Because of the nuances surrounding fees, guarantees and investment terms, you may want to consult with a trusted financial advisor before making an annuity purchase.

How to Tell If a Deferred Annuity Is Right for You

A deferred annuity can make sense if you’re in the years approaching retirement. “The average annuity purchaser is typically in their 60s,” says Deady.

At this stage of your life, you’ve generally built up some savings to fund the annuity, which then gives you that last push of growth before you start collecting retirement income. You also may opt for a deferred annuity earlier if you’ve maxed out your other retirement plans and want another way to invest with tax-deferred growth.

Since buying a deferred annuity is a major financial decision that’s tough to reverse, research carefully before signing up. Keep in mind that if you need annuity income sooner than one year out, you may want an immediate annuity instead of a deferred annuity. Be sure to meet with a financial advisor who won’t make a commission on an annuity sale to help you determine which type of annuity may be best for you.

