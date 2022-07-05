What Is A Conservatorship? How Does It Work?

A conservatorship refers to the legal process of someone taking control over your personal or financial decisions after you become unable to make them on your own. It’s arranged in court and can vary in what type of responsibility the conservatee will have over the conservator.

Before choosing to create a conservatorship, you should speak to a legal expert about the specific rules and processes in your state. Here’s what you should know.

What Is a Conservatorship?

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement where a judge appoints a person to take legal responsibility for someone else. Oftentimes, the legal responsibility involves taking over the person’s personal and financial affairs.

The person under the conservatorship is referred to as the conservatee, and the person authorized to manage their affairs is referred to as the conservator or guardian. In a full conservatorship, the guardian has the same rights and responsibilities over the conservatee that a parent has over a child.

Different states have different laws about conservatorships. However, in most cases, a short-term, temporary or permanent conservatorship can be granted by a judge. Getting a conservatorship approved is a lengthy legal process that involves proving the person no longer has the capacity to make decisions on their own, referring to mental incapacity. This incapacity can be due to coma, illness or a permanent disability.

What Does a Conservator Do?

A conservator has many responsibilities for the conservatee. The conservator is also under a legal obligation to make decisions on behalf of the conservatee that are in their best interest—not the conservator’s own interests. If a court finds a conservator is not working in the conservatee’s best interest, they can be removed from the conservatorship.

When a conservator has financial responsibility for a conservatee, that means they’re responsible for handling all of the conservatee’s finances. This includes paying bills and filing taxes on behalf of the conservatee. It also requires managing day-to-day finances, such as making sure the conservatee has enough money for food and other purchases.

Physical conservators are required to make health decisions on behalf of a conservatee, as well. They must also keep track of all their health records and any medical decisions that have been made.

Some conservators get paid for their work, even if they’re close friends or family members of the conservatee. This payment is taken from the conservatee’s own personal finances.

Different Types of Conservatorships

There are many different types of conservatorships that range in what the conservatee is responsible for. The different types of conservatorships include:

Physical . A physical conservatorship means the guardian has full control over the conservatee’s health and life. The guardian must make decisions for the conservatee regarding things like health care and where they can live.

. A physical conservatorship means the guardian has full control over the conservatee’s health and life. The guardian must make decisions for the conservatee regarding things like health care and where they can live. Financial . A financial conservatorship refers to the guardian having full control over the conservatee’s finances. They must ensure that the conservatee’s bills are paid for and the day-to-day finances are taken care of, such as ensuring the conservatee has enough money for spending. A conservatee does not have access to their finances while under a financial conservatorship without written authorization from the guardian.

. A financial conservatorship refers to the guardian having full control over the conservatee’s finances. They must ensure that the conservatee’s bills are paid for and the day-to-day finances are taken care of, such as ensuring the conservatee has enough money for spending. A conservatee does not have access to their finances while under a financial conservatorship without written authorization from the guardian. General . This is the most comprehensive type of conservatorship. Under a general conservatorship, the guardian has complete control over the conservatee’s finances, health and other significant decisions.

. This is the most comprehensive type of conservatorship. Under a general conservatorship, the guardian has complete control over the conservatee’s finances, health and other significant decisions. Limited . A limited conservatorship grants limited authority over a conservatee. It usually focuses on only giving responsibility for certain tasks to the guardian.

. A limited conservatorship grants limited authority over a conservatee. It usually focuses on only giving responsibility for certain tasks to the guardian. Short-term . A short-term conservatorship usually is enacted for 90 days or less. They are intended to address an urgent and specific need for the conservatee.

. A short-term conservatorship usually is enacted for 90 days or less. They are intended to address an urgent and specific need for the conservatee. Temporary . A temporary conservatorship lasts for a limited time as specified by the court.

. A temporary conservatorship lasts for a limited time as specified by the court. Permanent. A permanent conservatorship can only be rescinded if the conservatee successfully proves in court that they no longer need the assistance.

Why Might Someone Need a Conservator?

There are many reasons why someone may need a conservator. Those reasons include them becoming incapacitated, meaning they are no longer able to make decisions on their own. This can be due to a physical injury, such as a brain injury or stroke, or due to a genetic disorder or mental illness. Conservatorships are for individuals over the age of 18, and in most cases the conservatee is elderly.

A conservatee has the right to fight the conservatorship and petition for it to be rescinded. They must prove in court that they no longer need someone else making decisions for them. But this often requires legal proceedings and can become very costly.

