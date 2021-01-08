What Is A Check-Cashing Service?

Check-cashing services provide a way to get access to your money without a bank account. These services allow you to cash your paycheck and other types of checks in exchange for a fee.

They are part of the financial services system for millions of Americans who are unbanked or underbanked. People who can’t obtain a traditional bank account or who need fast, convenient cash may use check-cashing services to access the money in their paychecks.

However, check-cashing services can have some high costs and possible downsides. Before you decide to use a check-cashing service, it’s important to know your options.

What Are Check-Cashing Services?

Check-cashing services are not banks. They are financial services providers that offer a range of simple transactions and consumer finance products, such as check cashing, money orders, electronic bill payment and small loans. Some of these companies also offer payday loans or payday advances.

According to Financial Services Centers of America (FiSCA), the industry trade group representing these companies, there are approximately 13,000 neighborhood financial services centers in the U.S., providing an estimated $106 billion of financial services per year to around 30 million customers.

In addition to stand-alone check-cashing companies, some retailers, such as Walmart, also offer check-cashing services.

How Do Check-Cashing Services Work?

If you have a paycheck or government check, such as a Social Security check, check-cashing services will verify your identity, cash your check and give you the money immediately, minus a fee. Instead of depositing the check into a bank or credit union account, you walk out of the check-cashing storefront with immediate cash. Some services also offer prepaid cards.

When you deposit a check at the bank, it may take a few business days for the check to clear. The funds availability for checks depends on the deposit method. If you are in a difficult financial situation, you may want access to your cash more quickly. Check-cashing services offer same-day, immediate cash without waiting for the check to be approved by the banking system.

Keep in mind that check-cashing services charge fees for processing checks and must disclose these fees up front. Fees vary depending on the company, the state, the type of check and the check amount. For example, Amscot, a financial services provider based in Florida, charges 2.9% to cash government checks over $1,500, 2% for local computer-generated payroll checks over $1,000, 4.5% for payroll checks and handwritten checks and 9.9% for personal checks and money orders.

It’s important to understand the fees before using a check-cashing service. For example, if a check-cashing service charges a 2% fee to cash your paycheck of $1,500, that amounts to $30, leaving you with take-home pay of $1,470. If you cash 26 paychecks over a year, that adds up to $780 in fees. You may be able to save on those fees by opening a checking account and depositing your paychecks there instead.

As nonbank financial service providers, check-cashing services tend to be useful for a few types of customers:

People who do not have a bank account. If you choose not to open a bank account or have some negative history in your ChexSystems file that keeps you from opening a bank account, check-cashing services can be a form of alternative financial services.

People who need immediate cash. Not everyone who uses check-cashing services is unbanked. According to FiSCA, 60% of its customers have a bank or credit union account, but they choose check-cashing services for convenience, flexibility or other reasons.

People who need convenient financial services. Some people live in neighborhoods that do not have any brick-and-mortar bank branches, and other people need the convenience of cashing a check outside of regular banking hours. Many check-cashing services are located in underbanked neighborhoods and are open late. Some are open 24/7.

Pros and Cons of Check-Cashing Services

There are pluses and minuses to using check-cashing services:

Pros

Immediate access to cash without waiting for checks to clear

Customer service hours and locations may be more convenient than a bank

Access to financial services for unbanked, underbanked and people who may not want to open a bank account

Cons

Fees can be extremely high

Carrying cash can be risky

Some check-cashing services may try to sell risky, high-interest payday loans

No insurance protection for your funds

What Are Some Alternatives to Check-Cashing Services?

Check-cashing services offer a service to millions of consumers. However, operating outside of the banking system can also cause consumers to pay additional costs and be exposed to extra risks and vulnerabilities. People who are already living paycheck-to-paycheck and who do not have significant savings or disposable income may not be able to afford hundreds of dollars in fees per year.

Here are a few options to consider if you have a bank account or if you’re interested in getting a bank account:

Second chance checking accounts. If you have had a bad experience with having a bank account in the past, or even if you have been rejected from opening a bank account due to negative history, there are options. Some banks offer second chance checking accounts to help people get a fresh start and rejoin the financial system.

Mobile check deposit. More banks and credit unions are offering mobile check deposit tools as part of their online banking services. If you don’t have time to go to the bank or your bank branch is not open at convenient hours, there are more ways to deposit your paycheck.

Direct deposit. If you get a checking account, you can likely sign up for direct deposit to get your paychecks, tax refund checks or other government checks deposited straight into your bank account, with no extra fees or delays. This is a safe, convenient option that can put cash into your account more quickly than waiting for a check to clear.

If you don’t have a bank account, you may be able to:

Cash the check at the issuing bank

Deposit your check at an ATM onto a prepaid card account

Cash the check at a retailer. Retailers may charge lower fees to cash checks compared to stand-alone check-cashing services. For example, Walmart charges $4 per check under $1,000 and $8 for checks over $1,000. This represents a fee of only 0.4% for a $1,000 check.

Not everyone can get a bank account or wants to use the traditional banking system. Check-cashing services can offer legitimate help to the unbanked and underbanked and those who need convenient alternatives to banks or credit unions.

However, be aware of the costs and possible risks and downsides of using check-cashing services. If you can open a bank account, you will likely be better off depositing your checks at an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union.

