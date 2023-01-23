What Is A Blanket Mortgage?

If you are trying to buy more than one investment property, the last thing you probably want to do is apply for separate mortgage loans each time. The odds of qualifying for consecutive purchase loans are low, and multiple applications can mean more time and money.

Instead of applying with multiple applications, consider a blanket mortgage, which is a single loan to cover your purchase of two or more pieces of real estate. This means less hoops for you to jump through to finance your investments.

Who Are Blanket Mortgages For?

Blanket mortgages are most often used by real estate developers, flippers or investors who buy multiple residential properties or commercial buildings. So if you plan on buying more than one property, a blanket mortgage may be the most headache-free and cost-effective financing option available.

A business that wants to own and operate several physical locations may also use a blanket mortgage.

How Does a Blanket Loan Work?

Blanket mortgages are usually taken out to cover the costs of buying and building on land that the developer plans to divide into individual lots. Rather than taking out separate mortgage loans, the borrower gets a blanket mortgage to fund the purchase of properties that they plan to eventually sell individually.

The properties collectively serve as the loan collateral, but clauses in blanket mortgages make it feasible to resell each property without having to repay the loan completely. Also, it may or may not be necessary to refinance the loan when separate properties are sold, but that will depend on the terms of the blanket mortgage agreement.

Blanket mortgages usually come with a release clause. If one of the underlying properties is sold or refinanced, this triggers a release clause for that property while the others still remain as collateral for the blanket mortgage. That means you can sell the property or refinance it without having to pay back the full blanket loan.

However, when a property is sold from a portfolio underlying a blanket mortgage, the clause is only valid if the value of the remaining property is high enough to cover the outstanding loan amount.

Blanket Mortgage Terms

Lenders usually offer blanket mortgage loans with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of no more than 75% to 80%. The minimum loan amount is usually $100,000; some lenders are willing to provide loans as high as $100 million. Additional features include:

Loan terms range from two to 30 years

Fifteen years, 20 years or 30 years are the common amortization periods

Balloon payments anywhere from three to, five, 10 or 15 years

Interest rates as low as 4%

How To Get a Blanket Mortgage

There are many lenders who specialize in providing blanket mortgages, also referred to as rental portfolio loans on their websites. You can apply online after you find the right deal.

How To Qualify for a Blanket Mortgage

In addition to the usual LTV requirements (75-80%), the typical down payment is between 25% to 60%, as well as proof showing at least six months of cash reserves.

Lenders may also consider the following factors to determine your eligibility:

Personal credit score, employment history and proof of income Business revenue and credit if you’re applying as a business; this also means your business’s debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) comes into play—the business will likely need a DSCR of at least 1.25x. Proof of past experience if you’re planning to build a large apartment building, develop a commercial space or flip a rundown residential property Number of properties on the loan, the types, their location, current condition and what you plan to do with them How much money you’ll make after accounting for vacancy and operating expenses if you plan to rent out properties

Required Documentation

Personal financial documents: Credit reports, personal tax returns and bank statements.

Business financial documents: Business credit reports, business tax returns and business bank statements

Property details: Property addresses, property details, photographs and the date purchased if you’ve already purchased the property

Property value and financing: Property purchase price (or asking price), as well as the current fair market value, the cost of renovations, the amount of any existing financing, as well as your business plan or proposal

Property finances: Renters, vacancy rates, operating expenses, fees and the net operating income of the property

Blanket Mortgage Pros and Cons

There are both advantages and risks to getting a blanket mortgage, and it’s important to understand them before applying.

Pros

You might own several properties, but you only need to make one loan payment each month, making it easier to stay organized.

One blanket mortgage covering all your properties means you only have to pay origination fees once and one set of closing costs.

You don’t have to navigate multiple loans with different interest rates and terms.

There’s no limit to the number of properties covered by the loan.

Cons

You could lose your collateral if you default on the loan.

There’s not an abundance of lenders that offer blanket mortgages.

Blanket mortgages typically come with high loan amounts compared to a conventional mortgage loan, which means the monthly loan payment will be high.

Qualification requirements tend to be more stringent.

