What Investors Should Know Before Choosing an AI ETF for 2026

Key Points

Entering 2026, the AI investment outlook is sturdy.

There are dozens of AI ETFs for tech-enthused investors to choose from, and there's a fair amount of variation among them.

Some AI ETFs are highly concentrated in a small number of stocks, while others feature more balance.

10 stocks we like better than Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ›

Many investors are optimistic about the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in 2026, with nine in 10 respondents to a recent Motley Fool survey indicating that they plan to maintain or increase their exposure to AI-related equities this year.

That optimism is warranted. In terms of AI execution and preparedness, the top 10 stocks in Motley Fool's Moneyball database generated an average return over the past five years that was more than double that of the S&P 500. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but those past performances are among the reasons why market participants are bullish on AI. That positivity will likely also affect exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on artificial intelligence companies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

AI ETFs are advantageous options for investors because they provide easy access to baskets of stocks, eliminating the need for people to attempt to predict which specific companies will be the biggest winners. However, there's more to consider when evaluating AI ETFs and those funds' roles in your portfolio this year.

With AI ETFs, purity is pertinent

There are dozens of ETFs with AI ties, but investors should note that there are meaningful differences between AI adjacency and purity. For example, sector ETFs such as the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) and the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: FTEC) are broader plays on technology, but have AI connections by way of their large weightings in stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft.

On the other hand, pure-play AI ETFs have qualifiers to ensure a degree of purity. For example, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ), the largest ETF in the category, mandates that its components be "positioned to benefit from the further development and utilization of AI in their products and services," or AI hardware providers.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ: ROBT) employs a different approach. It focuses on AI enablers, engagers, and enhancers. Enablers are the companies that provide foundational components for AI and robotics development. In contrast, engagers create products for end use, such as industrial robots or AI software. This AI ETF defines enhancers as corporations that provide "value-added services" in the AI and robotics industries, outside of their core product suites.

The point is, investors should be mindful of the fact that simply because an ETF has "AI" in its name, that doesn't mean its holdings will be comparable to another fund with a similar title.

Weighting methodology matters

Investors should also assess how these funds weight their components. For standard tech sector ETFs and some of the largest dedicated semiconductor ETFs, the most common weighting scheme is by market capitalization, meaning that companies that are worth the most command the largest percentages of their portfolios.

There's nothing inherently wrong with market-cap weighting, as it harnesses the market's collective wisdom. However, it does introduce some risk with AI ETFs because it reflects price action that has already occurred. It may not be responsive enough at a time when market participants are hoping to gain exposure to the next batch of AI winners, including those leading the charge on still-evolving fronts such as agentic AI.

Fortunately, investors don't have to look far to find AI ETFs that are more diversified in their holdings. The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF doesn't allocate more than 2.04% of its weight to any of its 110 holdings when it rebalances, while the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: WTAI) holds 59 stocks, and as of Dec. 31, its largest holding only had a weight of 5.58%. Conversely, just three stocks command more than 43% of the value in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF.

Should you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.