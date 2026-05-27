What Investors Need to Know About TSMC's Hefty 17% Dividend Increase

Few companies dominate their industry like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The firm is the workhorse that makes the entire artificial intelligence (AI) buildout possible, manufacturing nearly all of the world’s most advanced AI accelerators.

While the stock does not quickly put up explosive returns like some smaller names in the AI trade, it has still done extremely well. Since the start of 2025, TSMC shares have delivered a total return above 100%, more than triple the S&P 500’s return over the same period. Much of this performance has come in 2026, with TSMC up more than 30% for the year.

And, unlike the vast majority of AI stocks, TSMC actually pays a meaningful dividend yield. This is particularly true after the company’s most recent dividend increase, which was a strong signal of confidence from management in the company’s outlook.

However, being a foreign company, there are some important considerations that U.S. investors need to understand regarding the firm’s dividend.

TSMC’s 17% Dividend Boost—Solid Tech Yield, But With Caveats

In May, TSMC announced a sizable increase to its quarterly dividend. For holders of the company’s American Depositary Receipts (ADR), the company’s quarterly payout will move up by 17% to approximately $1.11. With this, the stock now holds a headline-indicated dividend yield of approximately 1.1%.

However, this is not the yield that ADR investors will actually receive—the first important wrinkle when it comes TSMC's dividend. As TSMC notes in the FAQ page on its website, “Dividends distributed to the holders of TSMC’s ADSs are subject to [Republic of China] withholding tax at 21%.” Note that TSMC refers to ADSs (American Depositary Seceipts) here, rather than ADRs. The differences are technical, but the implications are the same.

Considering this tax withholding, the actual dividend payout ADR holders receive is approximately 21% lower than the headline figure. Doing the math, this would put the after-tax quarterly dividend for ADR holders just below 88 cents.

Thus, on an after-tax basis, the stock’s indicated dividend yield moves down to approximately 0.85%. While not large by any means, this is a solid yield for a technology-sector stock, as many of these names do not pay dividends at all. Furthermore, this yield is roughly double that of some popular technology ETFs, such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK). This fund tracks the performance of tech sector stocks in the S&P 500 Index and provides a dividend yield of only around 0.4%.

Another notable factor with TSMC’s dividend is the payment timing, which takes place much further out from the dividend announcement compared to most U.S. firms. The company will not pay its newly announced dividend until Oct. 8 to ADR holders of record as of Sept. 16. Furthermore, the company announced this dividend before it has even paid its previously scheduled one. TSMC will make its last 95-cent per ADR payment on July 9 to holders of record as of the June 11 close. This is important to be aware of, as this one smaller payment would put the stock's forward-looking yield slightly lower than discussed previously.

The Confidence Factor: Why Dividend Boosts Matter Beyond the Yield

The company’s large increase is a meaningful signal of TSMC’s confidence in its future. Companies avoid lowering their dividend because the market views this as a sign of weakness. Thus, by raising its dividend, TSMC is implicitly telling investors that it believes it can continue making that payment over a very long-term period.

Notably, TSMC has not explicitly decreased its dividend on an annual basis for more than 20 years. The company transitioned from paying one annual dividend to four quarterly dividends in 2019, but its full-year dividend still went up. Its dividend has fluctuated on a quarterly basis due to currency movements and other factors, but the changes have been very slight.

TSMC’s last 12 months' earnings per ADR were approximately $12.02. Holding this number steady, with an expected annual dividend payment near $4.44, the company’s payout ratio would be around 37%. This is a very comfortable figure, giving TSMC ample room to raise its dividend further. It also doesn’t account for the fact that analysts expect TSMC’s earnings to rise significantly, putting downward pressure on its future payout ratio.

Analysts Forecast Upside and Strong Growth for TSMC

As TSMC lifts its dividend, the firm certainly has a lot to be confident about. Analysts currently expect TSMC’s revenues to rise by nearly 36% in 2026. This would mark the company’s highest growth rate since 2022, and its second-highest since 2011.

Recently updated analyst targets continue to forecast upside in the stock. The MarketBeat consensus price target sits near $404, just below TSMC's recent share prices. However, the average of targets updated since mid-April sits considerably higher, near $467. This figure implies well over 10% upside in shares.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.