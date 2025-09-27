What Is the Highest Domino's Pizza Stock Has Ever Been?

Key Points Domino's achieved its record high in the 2021 bull market.

The company's business and stock strategies make it likely to eventually return to record highs.

Domino's (NASDAQ: DPZ) has attracted particular attention from investors in this decade. The world's largest pizza company was one of the few stocks to rise during the pandemic as the lockdowns made it a convenient option for takeout food.

As the pandemic wound down, its stock achieved a record high before dropping in the 2022 bear market. Although it has yet to return to its record high share price, Domino's stock may hold lessons and opportunities for investors.

Domino's record high

Domino's closing record high occurred on Dec. 31, 2021, when it closed at $564.33 per share.

It made its one and only surge above $500 per share in November 2021, a time when many stocks had peaked during the 2021 bull market. Unfortunately, the stock slipped below the $500 per share mark on Jan. 11, 2022, never to return. Rising costs due to inflation, a delivery driver shortage, and slowing international sales also contributed to the declines.

Nearly four years after its peak, the stock is down approximately 25% from its all-time high. Nonetheless, investors have reason to believe it can eventually set a new record.

On the business side, a digital-first approach and partnerships with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) and Uber's (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats make ordering from Domino's easier. Additionally, offerings such as Parmesan-stuffed crust and promotions could motivate hungry customers to choose Domino's.

From an investor perspective, Domino's has a P/E ratio of 25, and its current $6.96 per share annual payout has a dividend yield of about 1.6%, well above the S&P 500 index average of 1.2%. Also, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) became shareholders last year, another factor that could attract more investor interest.

Indeed, Domino's stock is nearly four years removed from its record high. Still, its options for business growth, a relatively low valuation, and its rising dividend could eventually take its stock back to its record high and beyond.

Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.