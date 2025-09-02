What Is the Highest Alibaba Stock Has Ever Been?

Key Points Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant peaked in 2020.

The stock's cheap valuation now makes it a potential buy.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group ›

It's been a tough few years for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) investors. Shares have heavily underperformed the market since 2020. Yet sales have continued to rise. Looking back at the company's financial history reveals a peculiar picture. It's not hard to see why some investors think this former growth darling is now a value stock.

Not everything peaked in 2020 for Alibaba

During the COVID-19 pandemic's height, e-commerce sales spiked, directly benefiting the sales and net income for major retailers like Alibaba. That year, for example, the company generated a staggering $74 billion in sales during its Singles Day event -- nearly double the $38 billion brought in the year before.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

In the years that followed, however, the company faced antitrust investigations, leading to a $2.8 billion fine. Meanwhile, outspoken founder Jack Ma garnered increased scrutiny from regulators and Chinese party officials.

While growth since 2020 has undoubtedly been tepid, Alibaba's sales have continued to grow. Its net income is only 26% below its 2020 highs. The stock price, meanwhile, is more than 60% below its pandemic highs. That has brought the company's price-to-earnings ratio down to just 15.6 -- roughly half what the S&P 500 trades at overall.

What's the future for Alibaba? Sales are expected to grow by 6% this year, with another 8% growth expected the following year. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to hit $62.47 this year, growing to $75.19 next year. Clearly, analysts remain fairly optimistic about the company's financial situation.

After Alibaba's stock price peaked in 2020, the company's growth prospects reset sharply. But with shares trading at just 15.6 times earnings despite expectations for rising sales and earnings, shares seem appealing for contrarian investors looking to add beaten-down stocks to their portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Alibaba Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alibaba Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.