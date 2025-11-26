What Has E.l.f. (ELF) Stock Done For Investors?

Key Points

E.l.f. stock is down this year as the company deals with slower growth and tariffs.

It's still growing and gaining market share, and it has a solid long-term strategy.

E.l.f. stock isn't cheap even at this price.

10 stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty ›

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) took the cosmetics industry by storm when it debuted as a trendy, low-cost brand, and it has risen to the top of the industry over the past few years. However, the company has undergone some recent challenges, and its stock is falling.

Let's see what's happening and how the stock has performed at different intervals.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's happening at e.l.f.

E.l.f. continues to grow and gain market share, but it's operating in a tough environment. Not only is overall discretionary spending down, which affects e.l.f.'s performance organically, but with 80% of its products produced in China, it's highly affected by tariffs.

There's still good news, but there's also bad news. The good news is that since e.l.f.'s products are lower-cost, customers who are switching down from premium brands might be discovering e.l.f.

The company is still reporting sales growth at a time when much of the industry is under severe pressure, and it's gaining market share in multiple categories. It's guiding for full-year growth of 18% to 20% in the 2026 fiscal year (ending March 30). It's the favorite teen cosmetics brand for the eighth consecutive year, and it's gaining popularity among a multigenerational market.

The bad news is that growth is slowing, costs are increasing, and e.l.f.'s margins are eroding. Earnings per share (EPS) fell from $0.33 last year to $0.05 in the fiscal second quarter (ended Sept. 30). It has raised prices to offset rising costs, and that should be reflected in the coming quarters.

How e.l.f. stock is doing

E.l.f. stock is down right now, but it beats the market when you zoom out. Here's how it has performed in comparison with the S&P 500 over time.

Stock/Index 1-year total returns 3-year total returns 5-year total returns E.l.f. (45)% 71% 216% S&P 500 12% 28% 99%

E.l.f. has a record of success and a recipe for further success, and most of the issues it's dealing with right now appear to be of a short-term nature. It's a great company with a solid model, loyal fans, and a long-term growth strategy.

Over time, e.l.f. could rebound in a big way and return to beating the market. It's still not quite cheap at today's price, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 50. That implies that the market does see it as having strong prospects. It could rebound quickly, but investors should only consider buying it if they see the long-term potential and could hold the stock for many years while the company gets through this current round of volatility.

Should you invest $1,000 in e.l.f. Beauty right now?

Before you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and e.l.f. Beauty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.