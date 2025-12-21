What Has AGX Stock Done for Investors?

Key Points

Argan has a $3 billion backlog and a long-term plan for rising profits.

AI has increased the demand for electricity, and that has helped Argan win more power plant construction contracts.

Argan didn't do well from 2020 to 2022 but repaid patient investors, demonstrating the value of staying loyal to promising companies.

10 stocks we like better than Argan ›

Argan (NYSE: AGX) has silently done a lot for investors as it rides the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds. The company specializes in construction and related services for the power industry, and with more tech companies needing power plants, Argan has been quite busy. It also has a $3 billion backlog, which means it will get busier over time.

As Argan continues to deliver, investors continue to reap the rewards, comfortably outpacing the stock market in the process.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Argan vs. the S&P 500

This isn't close at all. Argan has more than doubled this year, while the S&P 500 is only up by 16%. The lead gets a lot larger when you zoom out. Argan stock has produced an 868% return over the past three years and a 692% return over the past five years. Yes, there was a big dip from 2020 to 2022, but investors who held are happy that they did.

The S&P 500 is up by 78% over the past three years and has barely doubled over the past five years. Those returns are respectable, but Argan stock did more in a year than the S&P 500 did in five years.

Argan also comes with a 0.63% yield. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. The quarterly dividend was only $0.375 per share a few months ago, which is a superb 33% growth rate. Argan still has a dividend payout ratio below 20%, so it has the financial strength to boost its dividend by 33% again if the company desired to make that decision.

Be patient with stocks like Argan

Argan demonstrates what can happen if investors remain patient with growth stocks instead of bailing out too early. The company's results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended Oct. 31, will further test patience, since revenue dipped by 2.3% year over year. Argan attributed the decline to the timing of work performed and its project mix, with recently awarded contracts progressing through early construction stages.

The company remains optimistic, and it's hard to blame it since it has a $3 billion backlog. As a reference, Argan currently has a market cap that's a little above $4 billion. Argan also projected "enhanced profitability for many years to come."

Even the best stocks can have bad quarters and underperform the stock market for brief stretches. You have to look no further than Argan, which wasn't an exciting stock from 2020 to 2022. The stock did well in 2023 but really came to life in 2024 and 2025.

Waiting can be frustrating when you see other stocks outperforming yours, but herds of investors eventually find the hidden gems.

Should you buy stock in Argan right now?

Before you buy stock in Argan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Argan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 21, 2025.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.