What Happens to Crypto Prices When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates?

Key Points

Rising interest rates will drive investors away from cryptocurrencies.

Declining interest rates will bring them back.

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Many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are highly sensitive to interest rate swings. Let's see why higher interest rates are generally bad for cryptocurrencies, and why they tend to rally when the Fed reduces those benchmark rates.

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How are cryptocurrencies affected by interest rates?

When interest rates are low, it's easier for individuals and companies to take out cheap loans. Yields on fixed-income plays -- such as CDs, T-bills, and bonds -- also decline. Those factors often drive investors toward riskier investments, such as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies. But when interest rates rise, those investors rotate back toward safer investments.

In 2022 and 2023, the Fed raised its rates 11 consecutive times -- from nearly zero to 5.25%-5.50% -- to combat inflation. Those rate hikes triggered a "crypto winter," sending Bitcoin from about $48,000 to $16,000 and Ether from $3,900 to $900.

Yet in 2024 to 2025, the Fed cut its rates six consecutive times, bringing them to their current range of 3.5%-3.75%. As that pressure eased, Bitcoin and Ether -- the "blue chip" cryptocurrencies -- bounced back. But many of the smaller altcoins remained out of favor.

The lack of additional interest rate cuts in 2026 -- along with fears that inflation might trigger new rate hikes -- is chilling the crypto market. So if you're interested in buying cryptocurrencies today, you need to keep a close eye on the Fed's interest rate decisions.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.