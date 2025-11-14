What Is the Full Retirement Age in 2026?

In 2026, there are some significant changes to Social Security. Whether you’re thinking about retiring next year or just trying to plan ahead, it’s important to stay on top of the new rules affecting the retirement age.

Full retirement age or “normal retirement age” was 65 years old for a long time. However, starting with people born in 1938 or later, the law gradually raises this age to account for people living longer, healthier lives. So, how old do you have to be to receive full retirement benefits in 2026? It depends on when you were born.

2026 Full Retirement Age by Birth Year

Because the full retirement age gradually increases by two months for every birth year starting in 1954, there’s no universal full retirement age. Someone born in 1957 has a different retirement age than someone born in 1960.

Use this chart to determine your personal full retirement age based on the year you were born.

Birth year Full retirement age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67

So, if you were born in 1960, when you turn 65 in 2026, you’ll still have two more years of working before you reach your full retirement age.

What Happens If You Start Receiving Benefits Early?

Once you turn 62, you’re eligible to start receiving your Social Security benefits. However, because you’re still below the full retirement age, you won’t get your entire retirement benefit amount.

The percentage by which your retirement benefit is reduced also depends on the year you were born. Someone born in 1950, whose full retirement age is 66, would see their retirement benefit reduced by 25% if they chose to start taking it at age 62. By contrast, someone born in 1960 or later, with a full retirement age of 67, would see their Social Security benefits reduced by 30% if they start taking them at age 62.

Keep in mind that you need to be 62 for the entire month to receive Social Security benefits. For example, if your birthday is Nov. 3, 1963, you can only begin collecting your benefits in December, as you aren’t 62 for all of November.

What Happens If You Wait To Receive Benefits?

Just like there’s a penalty for taking your retirement benefits early, there’s a bonus for waiting to receive them later. If you wait until after you pass full retirement age to start collecting Social Security, you’re eligible for delayed retirement credits that increase the amount you get each month.

These benefit increases stop once you turn 70, however. They’re also dependent on your birth year. Someone born in 1934 would see a 5.5% 12-month rate of increase, while someone born in 1943 or later receives an 8% 12-month rate of increase to their benefits for waiting until after the full retirement age.

