What to Expect from WEX's Earnings

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WEX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37.

WEX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 18.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WEX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.55 4.42 3.80 3.48 EPS Actual 3.57 4.35 3.91 3.46 Price Change % -19.0% -1.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Tracking WEX's Stock Performance

Shares of WEX were trading at $130.47 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on WEX

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WEX.

The consensus rating for WEX is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $166.17, there's a potential 27.36% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shift4 Payments, Euronet Worldwide and Remitly Global, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Shift4 Payments, with an average 1-year price target of $120.57, suggesting a potential 7.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Euronet Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $118.0, suggesting a potential 9.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential 77.94% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Shift4 Payments, Euronet Worldwide and Remitly Global, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WEX Neutral -4.04% $379M 4.04% Shift4 Payments Outperform 25.74% $286.20M 14.34% Euronet Worldwide Neutral -12.58% $406.50M 3.04% Remitly Global Outperform 32.91% $211.50M -0.88%

Key Takeaway:

WEX ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the top segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

Key Indicators: WEX's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WEX faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.04% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WEX's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEX's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEX's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, WEX faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for WEX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.