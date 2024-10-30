What to Expect from Viavi Solutions's Earnings

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Viavi Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Viavi Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 7.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Viavi Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.10 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.11 0.09 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -6.0% -5.0% 6.0%

Analyst Opinions on Viavi Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Viavi Solutions.

With 2 analyst ratings, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.5, indicating a potential 0.21% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Extreme Networks, Calix and Infinera, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Extreme Networks, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.75, indicating a potential 76.69% upside. Calix is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, indicating a potential 374.68% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Infinera, with an average 1-year price target of $6.43, indicating a potential 32.17% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Extreme Networks, Calix and Infinera, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viavi Solutions Buy -4.40% $145.60M -3.13% Extreme Networks Buy -29.47% $114.62M -120.13% Calix Buy -24.09% $107.60M -1.06% Infinera Buy -8.90% $135.59M -32.95%

Key Takeaway:

Viavi Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Viavi Solutions is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Viavi Solutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viavi Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Viavi Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

