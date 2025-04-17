What to Expect from Trane Technologies' Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Swords, Ireland-based Trane Technologies plc (TT) designs, manufactures, sells and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions. Valued at $77.2 billion by market cap, Trane employs nearly 45,000 people, with operations spanning various countries across the Americas, Indo-Pacific and EMEA.

The HVAC giant is set to announce its first-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, Trane is expected to report a non-GAAP profit of $2.19 per share, up 12.9% from $1.94 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, Trane is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $12.66, up 12.8% from $11.22 in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 10.8% year-over-year to $14.03 per share.

TT stock has soared 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.4% uptick and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% gains over the same time frame.

Trane Technologies’ stock observed a marginal uptick after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 30. Driven by solid momentum in organic revenues, the company’s overall topline surged 10.2% year-over-year to $4.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.2%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 20.3% year-over-year to $2.61, exceeding the consensus estimates by 2.8%. Moreover, fueled by growth from all geographies, Trane’s bookings in the quarter increased 2.8% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, providing solid footing for the company’s performance in fiscal 2025.

The consensus view on TT stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $406.06 suggests a 22.8% upside potential from current price levels.

