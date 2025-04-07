What to Expect From Tesla's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $770.1 billion , Austin, Texas-based Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy solutions, operating through its Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage segments. With a market share of roughly 70% in the U.S. EV market, Tesla stands apart through its direct sales model, innovative energy products, and its flagship Model 3 - the best-selling EV in the country.

TSLA is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $0.40 per share , up 14.3% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, Tesla exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 6.5%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the electric carmaker to report an EPS of $2.19, up 7.4% from $2.04 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 41.1% year-over-year to $3.09 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of TSLA have surged 37.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 5.1% decline and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) marginal dip over the period.

Despite missing Q4 2024 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $25.7 billion on Jan. 29, Tesla shares rose 2.9% the next day as investors looked past the shortfall. The company reaffirmed the start of affordable vehicle production in the first half of 2025 and projected at least 50% growth in energy storage deployments after reporting a record 11 GWh in Q4 .

In addition, shares of Tesla fluctuated on Apr. 2 after the company reported disappointing Q1 deliveries, falling short of expectations with 336,681 vehicles delivered , a 13% year-over-year decline. However, the stock rebounded 5.3% as news broke that Elon Musk might step away from his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), easing investor concerns.

Analysts' consensus view on Tesla’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," three suggest "Moderate Buy," 12 indicate “Hold,” and 10 advise "Strong Sell." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." As of writing, TSLA is trading below the average analyst price target of $320.56.

