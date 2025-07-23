What to Expect from TechnipFMC's Earnings

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TechnipFMC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in TechnipFMC are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 3.02% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TechnipFMC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.35 0.38 0.31 EPS Actual 0.33 0.54 0.64 0.43 Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of TechnipFMC's Stock

Shares of TechnipFMC were trading at $32.42 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on TechnipFMC

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $40.75, the consensus suggests a potential 25.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Halliburton, NOV and Weatherford International, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halliburton, with an average 1-year price target of $25.82, suggesting a potential 20.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential 52.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Weatherford International, with an average 1-year price target of $69.5, suggesting a potential 114.37% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Halliburton, NOV and Weatherford International, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TechnipFMC Outperform 9.38% $464.90M 4.61% Halliburton Neutral -6.67% $879M 1.95% NOV Outperform -2.41% $447M 1.14% Weatherford International Outperform -12.15% $374M 5.76%

Key Takeaway:

TechnipFMC ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks second in Consensus rating and Return on Equity. Overall, TechnipFMC is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know TechnipFMC Better

TechnipFMC is the largest provider of offshore oilfield services, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea construction services. The company also provides various pieces of surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of Technip and FMC Technologies.

Financial Insights: TechnipFMC

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TechnipFMC's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TechnipFMC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

