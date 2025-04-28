What to Expect from Stride's Earnings

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Stride will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07.

Anticipation surrounds Stride's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 5.99% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stride's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.03 0.22 1.27 1.43 EPS Actual 2.03 0.94 1.42 1.60 Price Change % 6.0% 39.0% 9.0% 9.0%

Performance of Stride Shares

Shares of Stride were trading at $140.99 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 108.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Stride

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Stride.

Analysts have provided Stride with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $142.25, suggesting a potential 0.89% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Stride, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Stride, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stride Outperform 16.31% $239.86M 7.61%

Key Takeaway:

Stride's consensus rating is 'Outperform', indicating positive market sentiment.

Stride's revenue growth of 16.31% is higher than its peers, positioning it favorably.

Stride's gross profit of $239.86M is in line with industry standards.

Stride's return on equity of 7.61% is lower compared to its peers, suggesting room for improvement.

Discovering Stride: A Closer Look

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Stride's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stride's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.31% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Stride adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Stride visit their earnings calendar on our site.

