What to Expect from Shyft Group's Earnings

Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Shyft Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from Shyft Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.47% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Shyft Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.17 -0.03 0.12 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.04 -0.03 0.19 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Tracking Shyft Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Shyft Group were trading at $11.96 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Shyft Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Shyft Group.

The consensus rating for Shyft Group is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $18.0 implies a potential 50.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Manitowoc Co, Nikola and Manitex International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Manitowoc Co received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.77, implying a potential 9.95% downside. Nikola is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, indicating a potential 16.39% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Manitex International is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.9, suggesting a potential 42.31% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Manitowoc Co, Nikola and Manitex International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shyft Group Buy -14.36% $40.59M 0.87% Manitowoc Co Neutral -6.75% $99.70M 0.27% Nikola Neutral 103.87% $-54.73M -24.09% Manitex International Neutral 3.67% $17.16M 2.07%

Key Takeaway:

Shyft Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among the group. However, it is not the worst performer in terms of Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Shyft Group Better

The Shyft Group Inc is engaged in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for commercial vehicles (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments) and recreational vehicle industries. Its products include walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and pick-up truck upfits used in e-commerce/parcel delivery, upfit equipment used in the mobile retail and utility trades, as well as luxury Class A diesel motorhome custom chassis and contract manufacturing and assembly services. It also supplies replacement parts and offers repair, maintenance, field service, and refurbishment services for the vehicles that the company manufactures.

Shyft Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shyft Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shyft Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shyft Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shyft Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Shyft Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

