What to Expect From Schlumberger’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Headquartered in Houston and founded in 1926, Schlumberger Limited ( SLB ) began as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique, pioneering subsurface exploration. Today, valued at a market cap of $46.2 billion , it's a global force in energy tech, blending digital precision with decades of field grit. From decoding reservoirs to building wells, boosting production, or advancing carbon management, Schlumberger’s four divisions - Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems - tackle the full energy lifecycle.

With tools that read the Earth and systems that shape the future, Schlumberger powers the industry’s most complex operations - above and below the surface - while steering toward a lower-carbon world. The multinational oilfield services company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Friday, April 25 .

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Schlumberger's adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share , down 1.3% from $0.75 per share reported in the same quarter last year. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts monitoring the company projects Schlumberger to report an adjusted EPS of $3.35, a decline of 1.8% from $3.41 in fiscal 2024 . However, its bottom line is expected to grow by 4.5% annually to $3.50 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Schlumberger have declined 37.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.2% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLE ) 19.3% dip during the same time frame.

​SLB stock faced a turbulent ride over the past months, echoing the broader energy sector's challenges . The implementation of tariffs by President Trump has sparked a global trade war. This has led to a significant downturn in the U.S. stock market. The resulting economic uncertainty has dampened oil demand forecasts, contributing to a decline in oil prices. As a leading oilfield services company, Schlumberger's performance is closely tied to the health of the oil industry, making it susceptible to these broader market dynamics.​

However, shares of Schlumberger climbed over 6% following its solid Q4 2024 results on Jan. 17. The company surpassed Wall Street expectations, generating revenue of $9.3 billion. Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS rose 7% year over year to $0.92 and exceeded the projected $0.90 estimate. SLB’s Digital & Integration segment grew 6% sequentially and 10% annually, driven by key collaborations and the launch of its Lumi AI platform. Additionally, the company's move to raise its quarterly dividend by 3.6% further boosted investor sentiment.

Though SLB stock has lagged over the past year, analysts remain upbeat about its potential. It has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 25 analysts covering the stock. Out of that, 18 analysts suggest a "Strong Buy," three give a "Moderate Buy," and four analysts are playing it safe with a "Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $52.61 represents a 54.9% premium to current price levels.

