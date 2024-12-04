What to Expect from Samsara's Earnings

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Samsara to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in Samsara are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.6% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 0.03 0.04 0.04 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -12.0% 14.000000000000002% 26.0%

Market Performance of Samsara's Stock

Shares of Samsara were trading at $54.63 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Samsara

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Samsara.

With 15 analyst ratings, Samsara has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $45.6, indicating a potential 16.53% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ansys, Tyler Technologies and HubSpot, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Ansys received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $365.0, implying a potential 568.13% upside. Tyler Technologies received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $678.91, implying a potential 1142.74% upside. As per analysts' assessments, HubSpot is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $679.32, suggesting a potential 1143.49% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ansys, Tyler Technologies and HubSpot, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Samsara Neutral 36.92% $226.84M -5.25% Ansys Outperform 31.19% $532.78M 2.25% Tyler Technologies Outperform 9.84% $237.46M 2.37% HubSpot Outperform 20.12% $570.40M 0.49%

Key Takeaway:

Samsara ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Samsara: A Closer Look

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Samsara's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Samsara's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.92% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Samsara adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Samsara visit their earnings calendar on our site.

