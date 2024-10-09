What to Expect From Rollins' Q3 2024 Earnings Report

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers. Valued at a market cap of $23.9 billion , the company also offers specialized services to the mining and oil and gas sectors. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the pest control company to report a profit of $0.30 per share , up 7.1% from $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $0.27, which aligns with the consensus estimates. The results were driven by robust demand for its services, marked by 7.7% organic revenue growth and solid margin improvement, fueled by a 140-basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect ROL to report an EPS of $1.00, up 11.1% from $0.90 in fiscal 2023 .

Shares of ROL have gained 13.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.6% surge . However, it has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 10.3% return over the same period.

Shares of ROL plunged 6.5% following its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 24. The company reported revenue of $891.9 million, which exceeded Street forecasts of $890.7 million. Analysts' consensus view on Rollins’ stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, four recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," and four indicate a “Hold” rating. The average analyst price target for ROL is $49.75, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.

