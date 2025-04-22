What to Expect From Regency Centers' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Jacksonville, Florida-based Regency Centers Corporation (REG) owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at a market cap of $12.8 billion, the company’s portfolio features properties anchored by high-performing grocers, restaurants, service providers, and national retailers. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this retail REIT to report an FFO of $1.14 per share, up 5.6% from $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, REG’s FFO of $1.09 outpaced the forecasted figure by 1.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect REG to report an FFO of $4.54 per share, up 5.6% from $4.30 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its FFO is expected to grow 4.2% year over year to $4.73 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of REG have rallied 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% gain, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 10.4% rise over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, REG released its impressive Q4 results, prompting a 1.5% rise in its share price the following day. Its FFO per share grew 6.9% year-over-year to $1.09 and exceeded Wall Street’s expectations by 1.9%. Moreover, its same property Net Operating Income (NOI) without termination fees, reached $235.4 million, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. The company ended the year with record-high occupancy rates, solid rent growth, and its highest annual volume of development and redevelopment activity in nearly two decades.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, REG expects FFO per share to range between $4.52 and $4.58, an increase of 5.1% to 6.5% from fiscal 2024. It also anticipates same-property NOI growth, excluding termination fees, between 3.2% and 4%.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about REG’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," two advise “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for REG is $79.59, which indicates a 12.4% potential upside from the current levels.

