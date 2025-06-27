What to Expect from Progress Software's Earnings

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Progress Software will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

Anticipation surrounds Progress Software's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 12.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.21 1.13 0.95 EPS Actual 1.31 1.33 1.26 1.09 Price Change % 12.0% -10.0% 12.0% 13.0%

Progress Software Share Price Analysis

Shares of Progress Software were trading at $63.75 as of June 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Progress Software

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Progress Software.

The consensus rating for Progress Software is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $76.0 implies a potential 19.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teradata, Rapid7 and N-able, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teradata, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 57.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rapid7, with an average 1-year price target of $29.87, suggesting a potential 53.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for N-able, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 84.31% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Teradata, Rapid7 and N-able are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Progress Software Buy 28.88% $191.78M 2.51% Teradata Buy -10.11% $248M 30.24% Rapid7 Neutral 2.51% $150.77M 5.98% N-able Buy 3.91% $90.52M -0.93%

Key Takeaway:

Progress Software is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software operate in one operating segment: software products for the development, deployment, and management of responsible, AI-powered applications and digital experiences. Following are products: Chef, Corticon, Data Direct, Developer Tools, Flowmon, Kemp LoadMaster, MarkLogic, MOVEit, OpenEdge, Semaphore, ShareFile, Sitefinity, WhatsUp Gold. Geographical regions include United States, Canada, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Key Indicators: Progress Software's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progress Software's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.88% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progress Software's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progress Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progress Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, Progress Software faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Progress Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

