What to Expect from Phreesia's Earnings

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phreesia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Phreesia's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phreesia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.29 -0.36 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.25 -0.31 -0.35 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 12.0% 6.0% -11.0%

Phreesia Share Price Analysis

Shares of Phreesia were trading at $24.06 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Phreesia

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Phreesia.

Phreesia has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $31.5, the consensus suggests a potential 30.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Schrodinger, GoodRx Holdings and Teladoc Health, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $38.5, suggesting a potential 60.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoodRx Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $6.15, suggesting a potential 74.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teladoc Health, with an average 1-year price target of $9.47, suggesting a potential 60.64% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Schrodinger, GoodRx Holdings and Teladoc Health, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phreesia Buy 15.45% $76.11M -2.46% Schrodinger Outperform 62.72% $31.12M -15.05% GoodRx Holdings Neutral 2.57% $189.61M 1.60% Teladoc Health Neutral -2.59% $432.54M -6.37%

Key Takeaway:

Phreesia ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Phreesia: A Closer Look

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, initial patient contact, registration, automated answering services, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Phreesia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phreesia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.45% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phreesia's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Phreesia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Phreesia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.