What to Expect from P3 Health Partners's Earnings

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that P3 Health Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Investors in P3 Health Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.22, leading to a 4.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at P3 Health Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.04 -0.05 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.31 -0.15 -0.16 Price Change % -5.0% -36.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Tracking P3 Health Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of P3 Health Partners were trading at $8.19 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on P3 Health Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on P3 Health Partners.

Analysts have provided P3 Health Partners with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $20.0, suggesting a potential 144.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Biodesix, DocGo and AirSculpt Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Biodesix, with an average 1-year price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential 77.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DocGo, with an average 1-year price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential 56.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AirSculpt Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 69.47% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Biodesix, DocGo and AirSculpt Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vivos Therapeutics Buy 13.85% $2.10M -36.20% Biodesix Buy 39.28% $16.09M -33.86% DocGo Buy -50.01% $30.85M -2.98% AirSculpt Technologies Neutral -17.32% $23.42M -3.64%

Key Takeaway:

P3 Health Partners ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The Consensus rating for P3 Health Partners is not provided in the data.

Get to Know P3 Health Partners Better

P3 Health Partners Inc is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3's model aggregates and supports the community's existing healthcare resources to build a network of community providers working together to deliver coordinated and integrated care to patients with a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, lowering cost, and delivering experience for all.

Understanding the Numbers: P3 Health Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining P3 Health Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: P3 Health Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -59.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): P3 Health Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for P3 Health Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for PIII

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Lake Street Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2024 TD Cowen Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2024 BTIG Downgrades Buy Neutral

