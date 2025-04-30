Stocks

What to Expect From Oracle's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 30, 2025 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $392 billion, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Founded in 1977, the Austin, Texas-based company offers various products through its Oracle cloud software, such as Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, and more. 

The company is expected to report its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Jun. 10. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ORCL to report an EPS of $1.30 per share, down 3.7% from a profit of $1.35 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For the current year, analysts expect ORCL to report an EPS of $4.76, up 3% from $4.62 in fiscal 2024

Over the past year, ORCL shares surged 20.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK4.2% returns over the same time frame.

ORCL stock declined 4.1% following its Q3 earnings release on Mar. 10. The company reported a 6% year-over-year growth in its revenue, which amounted to $14.1 billion. Additionally, the company’s cloud, cloud infrastructure, and cloud application revenues also experienced a notable surge. 

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about ORCL stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 35 analysts covering the stock, 21 recommend a “Strong Buy” and 14 suggest a “Hold.” Its mean price of $178.48 implies a premium of 26.8% from its prevailing price level.

