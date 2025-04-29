What to Expect From NetApp's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

San Jose, California-based NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures. Valued at a market cap of $17.9 billion, the company’s core offerings include data storage systems, cloud infrastructure solutions, and software for data protection, analytics, and hybrid cloud operations. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 on Thursday, May 29.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this data management solutions provider to report a profit of $1.53 per share, up 7% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q3, NTAP’s adjusted EPS of $1.91 met the forecasted figure.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NTAP to report a profit of $5.76 per share, up 13.8% from $5.06 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.7% year-over-year to $6.26 in fiscal 2026.

NTAP has declined 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, falling behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.4% gain, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) nearly 4.2% rise over the same time frame.

Shares of NTAP fell 15.6% on the day following its mixed Q3 earnings release on Feb. 27. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share declined 1.5% from the year-ago quarter but aligned with the consensus estimates. However, on the downside, its revenue of $1.6 billion fell short of the forecasted figure by 3%. A weaker-than-expected growth in its hybrid cloud segment revenue mainly led to its top-line miss.

Looking ahead, NTAP expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion, and anticipates adjusted EPS to be between $7.17 and $7.27.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NTAP’s stock, with a “Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and 14 indicate “Hold.” The mean price target for NTAP is $113.13, which indicates a 28.6% potential upside from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.