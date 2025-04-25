What to Expect From Mosaic’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $8.9 billion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a leading global producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company operates through three primary segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. Mosaic's products are essential for global agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health.

MOS is all set to release its fiscal 2025 Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the chemicals company to report a profit of $0.39 per share, down 40% from $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in just one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project Mosaic to report an EPS of $2.20, up 11.1% from a profit of $1.98 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of MOS have declined 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.2% return but outpacing the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 5.8% fall over the same time frame.

On Feb. 27, shares of Mosaic plunged marginally after the release of its Q4 earnings. The company posted net sales of $2.8 billion, marking a 12.5% year-over-year decline, largely attributed to a combination of operational challenges and adverse weather conditions. These setbacks led to a substantial reduction in production, with phosphate output falling by over 700,000 tonnes and potash production down by around 250,000 tonnes. Its earnings per share of $0.45 missed Wall Street’s expectations by a notable 15.1%, contributing to the market’s cautious response.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously upbeat about Mosaic’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," and eight recommend “Hold.”

The mean price target for MOS is $32.94, which indicates a modest 13.9% potential upside from the current levels.

