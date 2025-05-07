What to Expect from Monster Beverage's Earnings

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Monster Beverage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Investors in Monster Beverage are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.43 EPS Actual 0.38 0.40 0.41 0.42 Price Change % 5.0% -1.0% -11.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage were trading at $60.02 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Monster Beverage

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Monster Beverage.

The consensus rating for Monster Beverage is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $61.11 implies a potential 1.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Keurig Dr Pepper, Primo Brands and Celsius Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keurig Dr Pepper, with an average 1-year price target of $40.1, suggesting a potential 33.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential 28.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Celsius Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $44.8, suggesting a potential 25.36% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Keurig Dr Pepper, Primo Brands and Celsius Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monster Beverage Buy 4.74% $1.00B 4.61% Keurig Dr Pepper Outperform 4.82% $1.99B 2.12% Primo Brands Buy 28.66% $430.10M -9.85% Celsius Holdings Buy -4.39% $166.67M -5.72%

Key Takeaway:

Monster Beverage is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle among its peers.

Get to Know Monster Beverage Better

Monster Beverage is a leader in the energy drink category within the nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverage market, generating two thirds of revenue in the US and Canada. The well-known Monster trademark includes brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Ultra, Java Monster, and Juice Monster. The firm also owns other energy drink brands, such as Reign, NOS, Burn, Bang and Mother, and brews and distributes beers and flavored malt beverages following the acquisition of a craft brewer in 2022. Monster controls branding and innovation but outsources beverage manufacturing and packaging to copackers and finished goods distribution to bottlers in the global Coca-Cola system (pursuant to a 20-year agreement inked in 2015). Coke is the largest shareholder of Monster with a 19.5% stake.

Financial Milestones: Monster Beverage's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monster Beverage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.74% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Monster Beverage's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monster Beverage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Monster Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Monster Beverage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MNST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MNST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.