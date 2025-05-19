What to Expect from Modine Manufacturing's Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Modine Manufacturing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The market awaits Modine Manufacturing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 6.73% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Modine Manufacturing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.92 0.86 0.76 EPS Actual 0.92 0.97 1.04 0.77 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -7.000000000000001% 19.0% -5.0%

Performance of Modine Manufacturing Shares

Shares of Modine Manufacturing were trading at $104.53 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Modine Manufacturing

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Modine Manufacturing.

With 1 analyst ratings, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $155.0, indicating a potential 48.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gentex, Lear and BorgWarner, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential 77.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lear, with an average 1-year price target of $100.44, suggesting a potential 3.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $34.9, suggesting a potential 66.61% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Gentex, Lear and BorgWarner, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Modine Manufacturing Buy 9.87% $149.60M 4.78% Gentex Neutral -2.28% $191.73M 3.78% Lear Neutral -7.24% $359.20M 1.77% BorgWarner Neutral -2.23% $639M 2.79%

Key Takeaway:

Modine Manufacturing ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Modine Manufacturing is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Modine Manufacturing's Background

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.

Understanding the Numbers: Modine Manufacturing's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Modine Manufacturing's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Modine Manufacturing's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Modine Manufacturing's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Modine Manufacturing's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for Modine Manufacturing visit their earnings calendar on our site.

