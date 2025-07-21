What to Expect from MakeMyTrip's Earnings

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MakeMyTrip will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from MakeMyTrip is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.41 0.26 0.28 EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.36 0.39 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% 5.0% -6.0%

Performance of MakeMyTrip Shares

Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $96.09 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MakeMyTrip

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on MakeMyTrip.

The consensus rating for MakeMyTrip is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $117.5, there's a potential 22.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Norwegian Cruise Line, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norwegian Cruise Line, with an average 1-year price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential 74.63% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Norwegian Cruise Line are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MakeMyTrip Buy 20.98% $183.35M 2.44% Norwegian Cruise Line Buy -2.91% $823.62M -2.84%

Key Takeaway:

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue growth compared to its peers. It has lower gross profit margin than its peers. MakeMyTrip has higher return on equity than its peers.

All You Need to Know About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, which provides online booking solutions for day-to-day travel needs. The company's operating segment includes Air ticketing; Hotels and packages; Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet-based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, which provide holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet-based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MakeMyTrip

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MakeMyTrip's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.98% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MakeMyTrip's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MakeMyTrip's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MakeMyTrip's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MakeMyTrip's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

To track all earnings releases for MakeMyTrip visit their earnings calendar on our site.

