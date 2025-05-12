What to Expect from Landstar System's Earnings

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Landstar System to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The market awaits Landstar System's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Landstar System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.45 1.45 1.28 EPS Actual 1.31 1.41 1.48 1.32 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% -2.0% 4.0%

Performance of Landstar System Shares

Shares of Landstar System were trading at $135.56 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Landstar System

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Landstar System.

Analysts have given Landstar System a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $142.38, indicating a potential 5.03% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ryder System, Schneider National and Knight-Swift, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $163.0, suggesting a potential 20.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schneider National, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 81.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $50.82, suggesting a potential 62.51% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ryder System, Schneider National and Knight-Swift, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Landstar System Neutral 0.41% $153.79M 4.65% Ryder System Neutral 0.71% $616M 3.20% Schneider National Neutral 6.28% $116.40M 0.87% Knight-Swift Neutral 0.10% $246.20M 0.43%

Key Takeaway:

Landstar System ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Landstar System is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind Landstar System

Landstar System is an agent based asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on domestic truck brokerage. Historically, around half of its truck transportation freight is hauled by leased owner-operators with the remainder hauled by third-party broker-carriers. To a smaller degree, it offers intermodal, global air and ocean forwarding, and warehousing services. Landstar also runs a small business that offers insurance programs to captive owner-operators. It has a long history of industry-leading execution and operating profitability.

Financial Insights: Landstar System

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Landstar System's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Landstar System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Landstar System's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Landstar System adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Landstar System visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LSTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for LSTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.