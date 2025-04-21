What to Expect From Kellanova’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kellanova (K), valued at a market cap of $28.4 billion, is a leading global snack and convenience foods company, formerly part of the Kellogg Company. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Kellanova focuses on popular brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. The food company is expected to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Kellanova to report a profit of $0.98 per share on a diluted basis, down 3% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of the last four quarterly reports.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share in the last reported quarter outpaced the consensus estimates by 12.2%, thanks to strong pricing actions, improved supply chain efficiencies, and sustained demand for its core snacking brands like Pringles and Cheez-It.

For the current year, analysts expect Kellanova to report EPS of $3.91, up 1.3% from $3.86 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 2.8% year over year to $4.02 in fiscal 2026.

Kellanova's shares have gained 46.9% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 11.6% gains during the same period.

On Feb. 6, Kellanova's shares rose marginally following the release of its Q4 results. With revenue reaching $3.12 billion, Kellanova surpassed analysts' forecast of $3.10 billion, driven by strong demand across its product range. The company's strong performance was driven by a 2.8% increase in volume, strategic pricing actions, and product innovation, such as new offerings and partnerships. The company also saw regional growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, though foreign currency fluctuations impacted some regions.

Kellanova's stock has a cautious outlook, with 16 analysts recommending a "Hold" rating.

The stock is currently trading above its mean price target of $81.47.

