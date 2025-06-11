What To Expect From Investing in Gold in 2025

Gold has always been the treasure, both figuratively and literally, when it comes to investment. However, when the economy feels uncertain, it gets even more appealing to put your money into something that seems to withstand the test of time, like precious metals and gold futures. When demand is high, its price is high, too, and everything impacts the global economy and subsequently, your investment objectives.

So, what does the future, both near and far, have in store for the gold market? Other markets, such as stocks, experienced fluctuations, but gold prices, for the most part, remain steady this year. This was good news for investors who wanted a safe place to put their money.

Quick Take: Gold Spot Prices

Though gold can do well in times of trouble, the long-term gold record has a little less shine on it than the short term. Current prices in 2025 are at nearly record highs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it should be your first choice in a diversified portfolio trying to hedge against inflation. Here are a few key takeaways:

Gold price per ounce: $3,391.20

$3,391.20 Gold price per gram: $109.03

$109.03 Gold price per kilo: $109,029.53

Higher Inflation Means Higher Gold Prices

Usually, when inflation increases, people start buying gold. That’s because it keeps its value better than cash. Gold followed this pattern in 2025 — as the cost of living rose, the price of gold did, too. This includes every variation from exchange traded funds (ETFS) to physical precious metals.

“Gold has continued on a bull run in late 2024 despite dramatic drops in inflation levels since the middle of the year,” said Rick Kanda, managing director at The Gold Bullion Company.

Seeing how it performed last year throughout political and economic turmoil can be a good indicator of how it will perform in 2025. What’s interesting is that gold prices have stayed high, even as inflation has started to slow, though many predict they will go up by the end of the year.

General uncertainty about the direction the economy is going might be what’s keeping gold prices from dropping. It could also mean gold has found a new, higher price level that it’s going to stay at for now.

Look Out for Falling Interest Rates

Gold prices are also affected by interest rates; for example, when rates are lower, riskier investments, like stocks, become a lot more attractive, while gold becomes less so. When rates are high, gold isn’t as appealing because, unlike other investments, it doesn’t earn any interest. In 2025, interest rates haven’t skyrocketed, but there are many factors indicating it could, thanks to factors like tariffs and global trade.

Kanda explained: “The Federal Reserve has begun cutting interest rates already recently, and so far, the impact hasn’t been too dramatic on gold prices, but if they look to continue this approach, we may see a larger effect.”

Future Results: What That Means for Gold Prices in 2025

The bottom line is that anyinvestment adviceinvolving gold will vary. Overall, the experts at The Gold Bullion Company expect gold prices to stay high in 2025. There might be small changes, but for now, investors still see gold as a safe investment.

“Gold prices are predicted to remain relatively high compared to pre-COVID levels, so we don’t expect a decline beyond this point, but the trend of continuous record highs may be bucked in the longer term,” added Kanda. “Currently, gold prices are hitting record highs again following an escalation of the Ukraine/Russia situation and Goldman Sachs is predicting a $3,000 gold price in 2025.”

So far, that prediction is holding.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

