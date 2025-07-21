What to Expect from EQT's Earnings

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect EQT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The announcement from EQT is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EQT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.53 0.06 -0.20 EPS Actual 1.18 0.69 0.12 -0.08 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 3.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of EQT were trading at $59.19 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on EQT

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on EQT.

The consensus rating for EQT is Neutral, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $61.08 implies a potential 3.19% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Venture Global, Expand Energy and Tamboran Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Venture Global, with an average 1-year price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential 73.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Expand Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $131.73, suggesting a potential 122.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tamboran Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 44.25% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Venture Global, Expand Energy and Tamboran Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EQT Neutral 85.24% $1.71B 1.17% Venture Global Buy 104.67% $1.62B 10.18% Expand Energy Outperform 104.66% $775M -1.43% Tamboran Resources Neutral 0.00% $-23.22K -2.75%

Key Takeaway:

EQT ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest.

All You Need to Know About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: EQT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 85.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for EQT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.