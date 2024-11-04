What to Expect from DuPont de Nemours's Earnings

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DuPont de Nemours to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

The announcement from DuPont de Nemours is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at DuPont de Nemours's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.65 0.85 0.84 EPS Actual 0.97 0.79 0.87 0.92 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

DuPont de Nemours Share Price Analysis

Shares of DuPont de Nemours were trading at $82.5 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about DuPont de Nemours

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DuPont de Nemours.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for DuPont de Nemours, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $89.0, suggesting a potential 7.88% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PPG Indus, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM Intl, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $146.5, implying a potential 77.58% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $110.44, indicating a potential 33.87% upside. RPM Intl is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $136.12, indicating a potential 64.99% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PPG Indus, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM Intl, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DuPont de Nemours Neutral 2.49% $1.18B 0.76% PPG Indus Outperform -1.49% $1.91B 6.02% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform -1.37% $1.07B 1.19% RPM Intl Neutral -2.14% $836.67M 8.79%

Key Takeaway:

DuPont de Nemours ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to separate the company into three companies going forward, one focused on electronics, one focused on water, and one with more diversified end market exposure. We expect the separations will occur by mid-2026.

Understanding the Numbers: DuPont de Nemours's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

To track all earnings releases for DuPont de Nemours visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.