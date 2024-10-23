What to Expect from DTE Energy's Earnings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that DTE Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

DTE Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DTE Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.73 1.96 1.86 EPS Actual 1.43 1.67 1.97 1.44 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Performance of DTE Energy Shares

Shares of DTE Energy were trading at $128.23 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on DTE Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DTE Energy.

Analysts have provided DTE Energy with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $133.56, suggesting a potential 4.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ameren, WEC Energy Group and CMS Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $88.75, indicating a potential 30.79% downside. WEC Energy Group is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $97.07, indicating a potential 24.3% downside. As per analysts' assessments, CMS Energy is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $71.36, suggesting a potential 44.35% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ameren, WEC Energy Group and CMS Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DTE Energy Outperform 7.12% $1.05B 2.89% Ameren Outperform -3.81% $868M 2.25% WEC Energy Group Outperform -3.17% $768.90M 1.75% CMS Energy Outperform 3.34% $658M 2.52%

Key Takeaway:

DTE Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, DTE Energy is at the top among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for DTE Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.